Who will win The Masters? Sky Sports Golf team predict 2025 winner and major contenders at Augusta National

The world's best golfers are chasing major glory at The Masters this week, but who will come out on top at Augusta National and secure the Green Jacket?

Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after last year's four-shot victory, with the reigning FedExCup winner looking to become the first back-to-back winner at The Masters since Tiger Woods and secure a third major victory in four years.

The world No 1 is the bookies' favourite ahead of Rory McIlroy, the only two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and someone who has another opportunity to claim his only missing major required to complete the career Grand Slam.

Xander Schauffele won two major titles in 2024 and has an impressive record at The Masters, as Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg - the other two players in the world's top five - arrive after both contending in last year's contest.

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland are all winners on the PGA Tour this season, while Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry have both enjoyed consistent starts to the year and are among the others looking to challenge for major victory.

Will there be another big-name major winner at The Masters? Could a surprise package impress at Augusta National? Ahead of this week's major, live from Thursday on Sky Sports, the Sky Sports Golf team picked out some of the players they expect to impress…

Will McIlroy make Grand Slam history?

World No 2 McIlroy has already claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players this season, the first time he was won twice in a calendar year before The Masters, although he has seen his wait for another major extend into an 11th season.

"I think it's time and I think he has suffered enough in the majors," Dame Laura Davies said. "His form this year is great and it's hard to see him not cross the finish line at Augusta National and go to the Champions Dinner for the rest of his days."

Butch Harmon added: "His game is completely ready to play. I think if he can relax and just play golf and let it happen, I think this could be the one that could get him over the hump.

"He wants it so bad and last year you could see that he just wouldn't let himself play. If he can calm down and just play golf, which is very easy to say but not very easy to do in a major, then he's playing so beautifully."

Morikawa ready for a third major?

It seems hard to believe that Morikawa has only won once on the PGA Tour since victory at The Open in 2021, his second major title in as many seasons, although he is offering form to suggest that a return to the winner's circle could be close.

"Morikawa has had three top 10s in a row here and is playing great coming in," said former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart, having watched the American finish fifth, tied-10th and tied-third in his last three appearances at Augusta National.

Nick Dougherty added: "Statistically, he the best iron player in the world at the moment. He has been knocking on the door recently and he's due for a win.

"He's got the game for here - a second-shot golf course where you need to be in control of your irons. He is the best for that right now at this current time, so this could be his week."

A rare English winner at Augusta National?

Danny Willett's Masters victory in 2016 saw him become the first English winner of the Green Jacket since Sir Nick Faldo, with seven Englishmen in the field this week hoping to change that run.

"I've got a lot of faith in Tommy Fleetwood," Harmon added. "I think that his game suits Augusta National. It all comes down to his putting. If he can get his putting sorted out on those greens, I think he's going to have a great chance to win."

Can Tommy Fleetwood claim a maiden success on American soil at The Masters?

Dougherty said: "Fleetwood didn't play great last week. He's on the periphery, but I just feel like it's the sort of place where he could get something going, because he's showing some good progress with his iron play this season.

"I think he's got quite a good game here. It will depend on him having a decent putting week, obviously. It's the sort of golf course where you normally have to hit north of 52 greens out of the 72 and he is the right man for the job, because he has real strength in that area."

Former US Open winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are among the other English hopes in the field, along with debutants Laurie Canter and Aaron Rai, while Tyrrell Hatton is among those challenging for a maiden major victory.

"All eyes will be on the two favourites - and understandably so - but I'm going to go for Hatton," Sky Sports' Ewen Murray said. "Even though he says he's not comfortable around here, he's had some good performances around here and finished ninth last year.

"If he can find four calm days between the ears, he has the game to cope with Augusta's tests. He's a good driver, good iron player, has a good short game and is also very happy under pressure."

Sky Sports' pundit predictions for The Masters

Rich Beem - Winner: Rory McIlroy. Dark horse: Brian Harman

Andrew Coltart - Winner: Collin Morikawa. Dark horse: Russell Henley

Dame Laura Davies - Winner: Rory McIlroy. Dark horse: Akshay Bhatia

Nick Dougherty - Winner: Collin Morikawa. Dark horse: Tommy Fleetwood

Butch Harmon - Winner: Rory McIlroy. Dark horse: Tommy Fleetwood

Paul McGinley - Winner: Scottie Scheffler. Dark horse: Russell Henley

Ewen Murray - Winner: Tyrrell Hatton. Outside tip: Shane Lowry

Wayne Riley - Winner: Scottie Scheffler. Dark horse: Russell Henley

