The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy out at 2.58pm UK time on Friday as he looks to boost his hopes of Grand Slam success; defending champion Scottie Scheffler a later starter and out at 6.23pm UK time; Watch the second round live on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 8 April 2025 18:21, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1240 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rafael Campos (Pue), Austin Eckroat
1251 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (Eng), Adam Schenk
1302 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Brian Campbell
- The Masters LIVE! Latest updates from Augusta National 📰
- When is The Masters on Sky Sports? Key TV times 🏌️♂️
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
1313 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Evan Beck (x)
1324 Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1335 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)
1352 Max Homa, Justin Rose (Eng), JJ Spaun
1403 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)
1414 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
1425 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1436 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1447 Adam Scott (Aus), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1458 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Akshay Bhatia
1515 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1526 Jon Rahm (Esp), Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1537 Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut), Sam Burns
- Rory McIlroy-Scottie Scheffler show: Who has the edge?
- How 'stars are aligning' for Rory McIlroy at The Masters
- The Masters week is here! Everything you need to know
1548 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
1559 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Jhonattan Vegas (Col), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1610 Mike Weir (Can), Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1621 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1638 Danny Willett (Eng), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson
1649 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (x)
1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1711 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1722 Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1733 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1750 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1801 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1812 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley
1823 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)
1834 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton
1845 Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry (Bel)
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years. Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament continues on Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
A new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.
Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.
Who will win The Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.