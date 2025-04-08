The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Augusta National

Groupings and tee times for the second round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

1240 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rafael Campos (Pue), Austin Eckroat

1251 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Laurie Canter (Eng), Adam Schenk

1302 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Brian Campbell

1313 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Evan Beck (x)

1324 Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1335 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)

1352 Max Homa, Justin Rose (Eng), JJ Spaun

1403 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)

1414 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1425 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1436 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1447 Adam Scott (Aus), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1458 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Akshay Bhatia

1515 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1526 Jon Rahm (Esp), Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1537 Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut), Sam Burns

1548 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

1559 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Jhonattan Vegas (Col), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1610 Mike Weir (Can), Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1621 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1638 Danny Willett (Eng), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson

1649 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (x)

1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1711 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1722 Corey Conners (Can), Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1733 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1750 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1801 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1812 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley

1823 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)

1834 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton

1845 Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry (Bel)

