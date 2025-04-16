Justin Rose 'tormented' by Masters play-off loss to Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose admits he feels "tormented" by a feeling of what might have been after suffering a second agonising Masters play-off defeat.

Eight years after losing out to Sergio Garcia at Augusta National, Rose was beaten on the first extra hole by Rory McIlroy, who holed from short range for birdie after Rose's attempt had narrowly missed.

Rose had started the final round seven shots behind McIlroy, but made his 10th birdie of the day on the 18th in a closing 66 to set the clubhouse target, with McIlroy then missing from five feet for the title in regulation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of Justin Rose's final round at The Masters.

"Mixed emotions for sure," said Rose, who also finished second behind Jordan Spieth at The Masters in 2015 and was runner-up at The Open Championship at Royal Troon last year.

"A lot of outpouring from people with a lot of positive comments coming at me so trying to absorb that and absorb the week, but at the same time looking at my phone and wishing there was a different message there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy completes the career Grand Slam after beating Justin Rose in a play-off.

"Having been in that situation before and even more this time, I could really sense what it would be like to win it. I was right there on the edge of winning it obviously.

"I certainly don't feel down in any way, shape or form because of the performance I was able to put in and how I was able to feel putting in that performance, but just sort of... don't know what the right word is, tormented probably by the thought of what might have been."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment Scottie Scheffler placed the Green Jacket on Rory McIlroy as he is crowned the 2025 Masters champion.

Rose, the 2013 US Open winner, finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele in The Open last year and remains determined to still compete at the highest level at the age of 44.

Speaking to the press ahead of the RBC Heritage - live on Sky Sports from Thursday - added: "I take the loss pretty badly. But listen, I was a stone's throw away from winning The Open and winning The Masters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler highlighted the relief and what it meant to Rory McIlroy and his family as completed the Grand Slam with winning The Masters title, and his pleasure to present him with his green jacket.

"I would have been going for a Grand Slam at the PGA [Championship in May]. It's like, it can be that close. I've got to believe that.

"The last two majors I've been right there and been beaten by the top players in the world at the peak of their game.

"But on both occasions I've felt like I've stepped up, I've hit the shots, I've played well, I've felt great, and I'm doing the right things to win. So just got to keep the level high enough to keep creating those opportunities."

Watch the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the latest PGA Tour Signature Event, with early coverage starting from 12.15pm on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.