PGA Tour: Wesley Bryan to appeal suspension for competing in LIV-backed event in Miami

Wesley Bryan says he will appeal the suspension he has been handed by the PGA Tour for taking part in a LIV-backed event in Miami.

Bryan - whose sole PGA Tour win to date came at the RBC Heritage in 2017 - has become well known for creating golf content on YouTube alongside brother George.

The pair recently competed at "The Duels: Miami" the week before The Masters amid a field of six LIV golfers and six YouTube creators, with George and Sergio Garcia winning the nine-hole scramble.

Bryan confirmed on Wednesday that he has been suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour after a "little disagreement", saying: "It's been a difficult few weeks for us. It's been an emotional roller coaster for sure."

Image: Bryan - who won the RBC Heritage in 2017 - plans to appeal his suspension

PGA Tour rules state that members participating in any LIV-backed event face a one-year ban but Bryan is appealing because "The Duels" was not a regular LIV tournament.

He added: "I want to be clear, I do respect the authorities that are in place but because of the ambiguity in the rules and regulations that were written, I do, as a member of the PGA Tour, have a right to appeal their decision of which I plan on exercising.

"I don't feel like when the rule was written it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I feel like it was meant to cover organised, professional, high-level golf events."

Sky Sports News has contacted the Tour for comment.

Bryan has played three PGA Tour events so far in 2025, tying for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open while missing the cut at The American Express and Puerto Rico Open.

He has featured in 134 PGA Tour events across the course of his career.