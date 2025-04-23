Chevron Championship talking points: Will Charley Hull win first major? Can Nelly Korda go back-to-back in Texas?

After men's major season began with an emotional Rory McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam, attention now turns to the first women's marquee event of 2025.

The Chevron Championship - live on Sky Sports Golf from 4pm Thursday - takes place at The Woodlands in Texas with world No 1 Nelly Korda looking to defend the title.

Charley Hull - aiming for her first major success after a number of near misses in recent years - Lilia Vu, Georgia Hall and amateur Lottie Woad are also among the field.

Here, with the help of European Ryder Cup vice-captain Mel Reid, we look at the storylines heading into the tournament at Carlton Woods, including whether Korda can go back-to-back after a quiet start to the season…

Is Korda still the player to beat?

This time last year Korda was dominating, with a two-stroke victory at the Chevron - which earned her a second major title, after the 2021 PGA Championship - her fifth win in as many LPGA Tour starts, a record that went on to become six from seven.

But the American is yet to really sizzle in 2025, with just one top-five finish so far - a second place at the Tournament of Champions in January - a group-stage exit at the T-Mobile Match Play and a result of tied 16th at the JM Eagle LA Championship last week.

Still, Reid feels Korda is the player to beat and believes a mid-season dip in 2024, during which she missed the cut at the US Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship, and registered a septuple-bogey 10 at the former, has helped her grow.

Reid told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast: "She showed strength perhaps she didn't even realise she had and I don't think you can rule out someone who swings the club as beautifully as she does, drives it as beautifully as well.

"It is hard to back up a season like she had in 2024 but she is still playing good. It's not like she is missing cuts, she is still very consistent. I think she will be a multiple winner this year as she is so good and her team are so solid."

Golf fanatic Hull's time to win the big one?

England's Hull has two LPGA Tour titles to her name, plus four on the Ladies European Tour and she has also been part of multiple Solheim Cup successes - but a major title still eludes her, with her best finishes tied for second at the Chevron in 2016 and the same result at the US Women's Open and AIG Women's Open in 2023.

A share of third at the Evian Championship in 2022 was another nearly-but-not-quite moment for Hull, although Reid expects the 29-year-old to break that duck at some stage, saying: "I feel it's only a matter of time before she wins a major.

"I don't think I have ever met anyone who loves golf as much as Charley. She will play on Christmas Day! She is probably the fittest she has been and is one of the most confident people and players I have met as well. I will keep my eye on her this week."

Hull has only finished outside the top 25 once in her last 10 appearances at the Chevron, when she missed the cut in 2023, while she has not ended up outside the top 20 in any strokeplay event since the Paris Olympics last summer.

It looks like devoting plenty of time to fitness is paying off and a major win would cap that.

Can Thittikul turn consistency into first major title?

Jeeno Thittikul's 12th-placed finish at the Blue Bay LPGA in March looks like an awful result - but only because it is the sole time in her last 14 LPGA Tour starts that she has ended up outside the top 10.

The highlight of that excellent run was winning the CME Group Tour Championship in November for her second title of 2024 and now she is targeting a maiden major crown.

The Thai, 22, held the third-round lead at The Chevron last season before finishing 12th, while she ended up in a share of fourth spot here in 2023.

Reid said of Thittikul, who topped the strokes gained chart on the LPGA Tour in 2024 and also leads metric this year: "She doesn't miss a shot. She is one of the most impressive young players I have ever seen. She also has a fantastic head on her shoulders. If she is the future of the LPGA Tour, we are in good hands."

Amateur Wood looks to impress again

England's Lottie Woad finished three strokes behind winner Carla Bernat Escuder in third as she attempted to defend the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month so is in good form as she tackles the Chevron for the second time.

The 21-year-old played in four of the five majors last year - only absent for the PGA Championship - and although she missed the cut at the US Women's Open and Evian Championship she came 23rd at the Chevron and an excellent 10th at the AIG Women's Open.

No amateur has won a women's major since Catherine Lacoste in 1976, while it has been seven years since a British or Irish player triumphed - England's Georgia Hall at the 2018 Women's Open.

Hall has missed the cut in three of her four LPGA Tour events this season but has not finished outside the top 25 in the Chevron in her last three appearances. Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Ireland's Leona Maguire are other players to follow.

