Kris Kim: England's Junior Ryder Cup star ready for PGA Tour return after historic debut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

English teenager Kris Kim has another chance to test his game against the world's best this week in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, a year from a PGA Tour debut to remember in Texas.

Kim has been handed a sponsor's exemption by CJ Group - who also sponsor him individually - to tee it up again at TPC Craig Ranch, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines a strong field that also contains three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

The amateur created headlines in last year's contest, where he became the youngest European player ever to make a cut on the PGA Tour, the fifth youngest in history and first 16-year-old to reach the weekend since 2015.

Kim put his GCSE revision on hold 12 months ago to finish in 65th place, as Taylor Pendrith claimed a one-shot victory, with the 17-year-old looking to build on last year's historic performance and impress once again.

"It was so much fun the first time I just want to experience it all again - all four days of it," Kim said.

On the exam results, Kim added: "I did alright with my results except for Religious Studies - I revised the entirely wrong subject for that one!"

Kim needed a par on the par-five 18th hole in his second round last year to make the cut and showed composure beyond his years to produce a sixth birdie of the day and safely reach the weekend.

Image: Kris Kim is the first recipient of a new elite scholarship from the Wentworth Foundation.

"There's always going to be nerves when you're on the cut - it being a par-five was helpful," Kim confessed afterwards, having resisted going for the green in two and laying up to set up his six-foot birdie.

Kim is already a multiple winner at age-group level, including the 2023 R&A Boys Amateur Championship, with the teenager undefeated in Europe's Junior Ryder Cup triumph later that year and recently making his England men's debut in their biennial clash with Spain.

Kim will once again have LPGA Tour star Rose Zhang's regular caddie Olly Brett on the bag for his PGA Tour return, while he continues to have the support of his mum Ji-Hyun Suh - one of the early Korean pioneers on the LPGA Tour in the 1990s.

The pair had a light-hearted disagreement about how well he would have performed in this year's Masters, with Kim looking to take inspiration from Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam success when searching for improvements in his own game.

"She thought I'd miss the cut," Kim joked. "Thanks mum! I think I could have played the weekend.

"I don't really watch golf but how could I not watch that? I was watching from bed and it was so cool. When Rory hit it in the bunkers on the first two holes I thought it might not be his day again.

"It's inspirational to see somebody knocked down so often and keep getting up. His driving is his great skill and that really inspires me to get better from the tee. It sets him apart. I like shot-shaping and his approach shot to 15 when he was behind the tree just blew my mind."

