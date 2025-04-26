Chevron Championship: Haeran Rya and Mao Saigo share lead at first women's major of 2025

Haeran Ryu capped a front-nine run in the Chevron Championship with a chip-in birdie on the ninth hole, then held on in tricky wind conditions Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Mao Saigo.

On a gusty, sunny day at The Club at Carlton Woods in the first women's major tournament of the year, Ryu parred the final nine holes for a 4-under 68. Saigo followed with 69 to match Ryu at nine-under.

The 24-year-old South Korean player has two LPGA Tour victories while Saigo is winless on the LPGA Tour. However, the 23-year-old Japanese player was the tour's rookie of the year last season.

She parred the last five holes after chipping in for birdie on the par-five 13th to get to nine under.

England's Georgia Hall dropped back to 24th after a third round 74.

Meanwhile, Lindy Duncan was a stroke back from the leaders after a 70. Fellow American Sarah Schmelzel had a 71 to join Liu (72) at seven under.

Liu, the Chinese player who took a one-shot edge into the weekend, dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead with a double bogey on the par-three 17th.

Playing into the wind on the 144-yard hole, she hit short into a bunker, then left her second in an awkward position in thick rough above the bunker. She chipped 20 feet past and two-putted.

Lexi Thompson topped the group at six under after a 70. The 30-year-old Florida player retired from full-time play at the end of last season.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda was tied for 31st at even par in her title defence. She had consecutive double bogeys on her second nine in a 71. Winless this season, she won last year for the last of her record-tying five straight victories.

