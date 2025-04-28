LIV Golf League: Joaquin Niemann confirms US Open qualification with Mexico win as Bryson DeChambeau shares second

Joaquin Niemann stormed to a third win of the season and guaranteed his spot at the US Open with a three-shot win at LIV Golf Mexico City, as Bryson DeChambeau faded on the final day.

Niemann overturned a two-stroke deficit on the final day at Club de Golf Chapultepec, carding a six-under 65 to pull clear of closest challengers DeChambeau and Lucas Herbert.

The Chilean birdied the par-four second and added four more in a seven-hole stretch from the sixth to jump top of the leaderboard, then cancelled out a bogey at the par-three 14th by picking up shots at the 16th and 18th to close out a fifth LIV Golf League title.

Image: Joaquin Niemann registered a third win in six starts in the LIV Golf League

Niemann ended the week on 16 under, as DeChambeau failed to close out a wire-to-wire win after a final-round 71 and Herbert charged to tied-second after equalling the course record with a 10-under 61.

"It was a good battle," Niemann said. "Starting off the day, I knew I needed to obviously do something special, having Bryson three shots ahead and the way he's been playing, also Cam [Smith] with the really good first two rounds and the calibre of a player he is.

"It's special to be up there with Brooks [Koepka] as most wins. It's just been three years since I joined here on LIV, and I feel like it's a special place right now for me to be here and I can become the most winner on the league."

DeChambeau was chasing a wire-to-wire win in his first event since The Masters, having opened with rounds of 63 and 66, only to miss out after a double-bogey at the par-four 13th with another dropped shot at the par-four next.

Herbert played a 10-hole stretch in eight under and had an outside chance at breaking 60 going into his final three holes, eventually ending the week on 13 under, with Jon Rahm a further shot back in fourth ahead of Smith and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm's Legion XIII won the team competition for the second time this season, with his and Hatton's 68s combined with Caleb Surratt's 69 and Tom McKibbin's 70 on the final day.

Niemann's 40 points for tournament victory extends his lead in the season-long standings, having already won in Adelaide and Singapore, giving him a 30.3 point-advantage over closest challenger Rahm.

The leading points player - not already exempt - in the top three of the standings after LIV Golf Korea will automatically qualify for the US Open, with Niemann now having an unassailable advantage and guaranteeing himself a spot for Oakmont.

