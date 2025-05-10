Truist Championship: Shane Lowry into share of lead with Sepp Straka as Rory McIlroy falls six shots behind

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka of Austria stand three shots above the pack after three rounds of the Truist Championship, with Rory McIlroy six off the lead.

Lowry and Straka enter Sunday's final around at 14 under after playing stellar golf on Saturday at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

Straka rolled in a 24.5ft birdie putt at the 17th to grab the outright lead before Lowry, playing in the final group, tied him with a birdie at the same hole.

Straka shot a four-under-par 66 as he seeks his second title of the PGA Tour season and his first win at a signature event. Lowry signed off with a 67.

McIlroy was off to a hot start when he birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth, the latter with an improbable 54-footer, but he gave back all of those strokes with a double bogey and bogey on the next two holes.

McIlroy, the defending champion who is playing in his first non-team event since winning the Masters, carded a 69 and is part of a group tied for sixth at eight under.

Keith Mitchell led after each of the first two rounds but poor putting knocked him off his perch. He shot a one-over 71 and fell to 11 under, tied for third with Justin Thomas (66).

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama went out early and shot the round of the day, a seven-under 63, to get to 10 under and fifth place.

Lowry birdied his first two holes to move in front of Mitchell, who had three-putt bogeys at the third and fourth before rebounding with birdies at the next two holes.

Straka crept up the standings and took his first lead when he birdied the ninth. Lowry responded with birdies at nine and 10, the latter a 17-footer.

Mitchell gave himself a great look at the par-three 14th by landing his tee shot five feet from the pin. He proceeded to miss both his birdie and his par putts and carded his fifth bogey of the round.

Justin Rose withdrew prior to Saturday's third round, citing an illness.

Rose, a former world No 1 and currently ranked No 14, announced his decision over social media with respect to possibly getting healthier ahead of next week's PGA Championship: "After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from the (Truist Championship)," he wrote on X.

"I am not in a state to complete, and it's best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week. Thanks to all the fans in Philly for the love this week. It's a special place to me and I'm sorry it wasn't a better week!"

Rose carded a seven-over 77 during the second round and was in last place after 36 holes at the 72-player, no-cut event.

