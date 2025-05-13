PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Quail Hollow

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 107th PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy will make an early start to his bid for back-to-back major titles, teeing off at 8.22am local time (1322 BST) on Thursday alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The world's top three players form the marquee group in the year's second major championship at Quail Hollow, where McIlroy has already won four PGA Tour titles, with the Northern Irishman now chasing a fourth victory of the year.

Three-time winner Brooks Koepka will get his bid for another title under way in the company of former Open champion Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler, while US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is in a threeball with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland.

Jordan Spieth, who with a victory would join McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in golf's career Grand Slam club, gets his campaign under way alongside 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg.

Thursday's R1 tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals

Starting on Hole One

1200 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1211 John Somers [CFT], Taylor Moore, David Puig (Esp)

1222 Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee [CFT], Alex Noren (Swe)

1233 JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson [CFT]

1244 Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria (Col)

1255 Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1306 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1317 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1328 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey (Phi)

1339 Bobby Gates [CFT], Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

1350 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall (Eng)

1401 Greg Koch [CFT], Marco Penge (Eng), Ryan Gerard

1412 Dylan Newman [CFT], Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)

1730 Michael Kartrude [CFT], Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jake Knapp

1741 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1752 Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1803 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott (Aus)

1814 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1825 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1836 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim (Kor)

1847 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland

1858 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

1909 Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman

1920 Brandon Bingaman [CFT], Davis Riley, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1931 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

1942 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman [CFT], Beau Hossler

Starting on Hole 10

1205 John Parry (Eng), Justin Hicks [CFT], Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1216 Andre Chi [CFT], Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power (Irl)

1227 Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1238 Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1249 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

1300 Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1311 Corey Conners (Can), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1322 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1333 Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Max Greyserman

1344 Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1355 Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

1406 John Catlin, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Jesse Droemer [CFT]

1417 Eugenio Chacarra (Esp), Rupe Taylor [CFT], Justin Lower

1725 Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards [CFT], Adam Hadwin (Can)

1736 Eric Cole, Eric Steger [CFT], Cam Davis (Aus)

1747 Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol [CFT], Jacob Bridgeman

1758 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Byeong Hun An (Kor), JJ Spaun

1809 Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor (Can), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1820 Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1831 Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1842 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1853 Tyler Collet [CFT], Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland (Eng)

1904 Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

1915 Rafael Campos (Pue), Ryan Lenahan [CFT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

1926 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Brian Campbell

1937 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Larkin Gross [CFT], Johnny Keefer

