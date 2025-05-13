PGA Championship tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy has been given a star-studded group at the PGA Championship after being drawn alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds at Quail Hollow.

The world's top three have been put together for the first two days of the PGA Tour's flagship event, live from Thursday on Sky Sports, just as they were for two of last year's majors and the opening two rounds of The Players in March.

McIlroy features in a major for the first time since becoming golf's newest career Grand Slam champion with a dramatic victory at The Masters, where he defeated Justin Rose in a play-off, with the world No 2 now chasing a fourth win of an already impressive 2025.

The Northern Irishman - a four-time winner of the Truist Championship at this week's venue - has been handed an early-late draw and will begin his bid for a sixth major victory at 8.22am local time (1.22pm UK time) on Thursday.

Former world No 1 Jordan Spieth, looking to emulate McIlroy and complete the career Grand Slam, is also out late alongside 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg.

Spieth won The Masters and the US Open in 2015 before claiming The Open in 2017, with this year his ninth attempt at finding the major required to join McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in golf's most exclusive club

Justin Thomas, who claimed the first of his two PGA Championship titles when it was held at this venue in 2017, is in a threeball with fellow double major champions Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Thursday's selected UK start times

USA unless stated

1238 Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1322 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1814 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1825 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

