PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Quail Hollow

Full groupings and tee times for the second round of the PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy plays alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, with the marquee group scheduled to start at 6.47pm on Friday.

Three-time winner Brooks Koepka is out late on day two alongside 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Rickie Fowler, with two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau grouped with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland.

Jordan Spieth, who with a victory would join McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in golf's career Grand Slam club, is among the early starters on Friday and begins at 1pm UK time.

Friday's R2 tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals

Starting on Hole One

1200 Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards [CFT], Adam Hadwin (Can)

1211 Eric Cole, Eric Steger [CFT], Cam Davis (Aus)

1222 Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol [CFT], Jacob Bridgeman

1233 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Byeong Hun An (Kor), JJ Spaun

1244 Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor (Can), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1255 Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1306 Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1317 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1328 Tyler Collet [CFT], Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland (Eng)

1339 Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

1350 Rafael Campos (Pue), Ryan Lenahan [CFT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

1401 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Brian Campbell

1412 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Larkin Gross [CFT], Johnny Keefer

1730 John Parry (Eng), Justin Hicks [CFT], Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1741 Andre Chi [CFT], Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power (Irl)

1752 Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1803 Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1814 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

1825 Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1836 Corey Conners (Can), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1847 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Image: Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele will partner McIlroy for the first two rounds at the Quail Hollow Club

1858 Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Max Greyserman

1909 Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1920 Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

1931 John Catlin, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Jesse Droemer [CFT]

1942 Eugenio Chacarra (Esp), Rupe Taylor [CFT], Justin Lower

Starting on Hole 10

1205 Michael Kartrude [CFT], Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jake Knapp

1216 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1227 Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1238 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott (Aus)

1249 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1300 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1311 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim (Kor)

1322 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland

1333 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

1344 Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus), Brian Harman

1355 Brandon Bingaman [CFT], Davis Riley, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1406 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

1417 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman [CFT], Beau Hossler

1725 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1736 John Somers [CFT], Taylor Moore, David Puig (Esp)

1747 Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee [CFT], Alex Noren (Swe)

1758 JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson [CFT]

1809 Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria (Col)

1820 Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1831 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1842 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1853 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey (Phi)

1904 Bobby Gates [CFT], Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

1915 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall (Eng)

1926 Greg Koch [CFT], Marco Penge (Eng), Ryan Gerard

1937 Dylan Newman [CFT], Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)

