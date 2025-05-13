PGA Championship: Bryson DeChambeau welcomes possible Rory McIlroy showdown after thrilling Masters clash

Bryson DeChambeau is relishing the prospect of another major dust-up with Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship following the pair's epic Masters duel last month.

DeChambeau had emerged as the biggest threat to McIlroy's Augusta dream when he moved within two shots of the Northern Irishman through three rounds to set up a thrilling final day.

It made for the latest instalment of a coveted pairing drenched in recent history after DeChambeau had snatched the US Open title away from McIlroy.

McIlroy was not to be denied on this occasion, DeChambeau falling off the pace on the Sunday as his counterpart rallied to a dramatic play-off win over Justin Rose to clinch his long-awaited Green Jacket.

Now two of golf's most fearsome drivers could go toe to toe again at Quail Hollow.

"I do believe you have to have a lot of distance out here," said DeChambeau. "Rory is a great driver of the golf ball and his iron play is great, too.

"I think it's a golf course that sets up for his shot shapes pretty well, and I think it sets up well for mine, too. We'll see. Maybe I do well, maybe I don't.

"But I'm certainly going to give it my all, and I know Rory is. Hopefully we can have another go at it again like The Masters."

DeChambeau has reasserted himself as a familiar feature among the favourites heading into the majors over recent years, embracing the biggest stage on his way to five top-five finishes since 2023, including his US Open triumph.

One major could have been two in 2024 were it not for an inspired Xander Schauffele, who ousted DeChambeau by one stroke to win the PGA Championship in Louisville.

"I feel like I've always had the capacity to play well in major championships and contend consistently. A lot of things have to go right in majors for you to play well. Your whole game has to be on," said DeChambeau.

"So I felt like at Valhalla, especially after Augusta, that was the second time that I played well in a major, and it kind of gave me that confidence that I could just keep moving forward with that at every major and keep hammering down on majors.

"Besides the Open Championship, which I feel like is something I've got to continue to work on, which I am rigorously working on, I feel like I'm moving in the right direction with giving myself a lot of multiple chances to win these major championships.

"So I felt like at Valhalla last year, it was more of an assurance of saying, hey, I can do this, and I can do this for a long time, God willing. I'm going to continue to try and play my best golf."

DeChambeau will be in fine company when it comes to the task of slowing a high-flying McIlroy, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also seeking his next major victory.

McIlroy had openly pointed towards the success of the two-time Masters champion as a chief motivator in his bid to conquer golf once again; now Scheffler will turn the tables as he draws on the form of his close rival.

"It's always motivating when you just get beat, and in golf you tend to get beat a lot," said Scheffler. "You don't really get to win that many tournaments. Rory has been off to a great start this year, and he's definitely improved and made some changes in his game from last year.

"There's always little things I'm trying to do to get better, and I think that's why we keep coming back. Golf is kind of an endless pursuit of getting the best out of yourself, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do that as the year goes on. But Rory has been playing some great golf this year."

With his win at The Masters McIlroy joined an exclusive group of players to achieve the career Grand Slam.

It would arrive some 11 years after his last victory at a major while offering a conclusion to what had become the most common storyline in golf for the best part of a decade. Even Scheffler himself could relate to the luxury of McIlroy no longer being required to field a long-exhausted question mark.

"It was really cool to see Rory be able to finish that off and to be there for that moment," he said. "He's a good buddy of mine out here, so I was very happy for him.

"That tournament and having to answer each year, for a guy that's had one of the best careers in the history of the game, for him to sit in here week in, week out and have to be asked about one single golf tournament, I'm sure, can be a bit frustrating, and I'm sure that's why there was so much emotion coming out of him.

"It takes a lifetime of work to be able to even have a chance to win major championships, let alone win all four of them. So it was pretty cool to see."

