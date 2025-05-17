PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for third round at Quail Hollow

Full groupings and tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jhonattan Vegas takes a two-shot lead into the weekend and goes out in the final group alongside France's Matthieu Pavon, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is three back and has been paired with Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa.

Si Woo Kim fired a hole-in-one during his second round and partners Matt Fitzpatrick, who ripped up the form book to move into contention for a second major title after back-to-back 68s.

Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele will play together for third consecutive day, after the pair limped through on the cut mark, with the world No 2 and world No 3 resuming nine back and teeing off at 8.25am local time (1.25pm UK time).

Saturday's R3 tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals

Starting on Hole One

1315 Max Greyserman, Sam Burns

1325 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1335 Michael Kim, Chris Kirk

1345 David Puig (Esp), Bud Cauley

1355 Elvis Smylie (Aus), Kevin Yu (Tpe)

1405 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Brian Harman

1415 Justin Lower, Tom Kim (Kor)

1425 Thorbjorn Olesen (Dan), Maverick McNealy

1435 Stephan Jaegar (Ger), Rasmus Hojgaard (Dan)

1445 Nico Echavarria (Col), Harris English

1455 Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore

1515 Cameron Young, Daniel Berger

1525 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Collin Morikawa

1535 Harry Hall (Eng), Austin Eckroat

1545 Corey Conners (Can), Nicolai Hojgaard (Dan)

1555 Beau Hossler, Luke Donald (Eng)

1605 Matt Wallace (Eng), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

1615 Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos (Pue)

1625 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1635 Marco Penge (Eng), Lucas Glover

1645 Jon Rahm (Esp), Keegan Bradley

1655 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1715 Adam Scott (Aus), Joe Highsmith

1725 Eric Cole, Cam Davis (Aus)

1735 Tony Finau, Ben Griffin

1745 Alex Noren (Swe), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

1755 Richard Bland (Eng), Davis Riley

1805 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1815 JJ Spaun, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1825 Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1835 Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

1845 JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1905 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Alex Smalley

1915 Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1925 Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1935 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1945 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

