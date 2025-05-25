Senior PGA Championship: Angel Cabrera rallies past Padraig Harrington to win

Angel Cabrera won his second senior major in a week, shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday and rallying for a one-stroke victory in the Senior PGA Championship.

Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion, won the rain-delayed Regions Tradition on Monday in Alabama, which was the Argentine's first senior major.

Six days later at Congressional, he trailed Padraig Harrington by two strokes after Harrington rolled in a long birdie putt on No. 14.

But Harrington double bogeyed No. 15, and Cabrera birdied the hole a short while later to take the lead. After a bogey by Harrington on the par-4 18th, Cabrera needed only a closing bogey - and got it.

Cabrera spent 20 months in an Argentine prison after he was accused of making threats toward former partners.

He was released on parole in August 2023 and won a PGA Tour Champions event last month before missing the cut at the Masters.