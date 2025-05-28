US Women's Open golf 2025: Nelly Korda vows to embrace pressure in search for long-awaited title

Nelly Korda is ready to enjoy the pressure as she resumes her bid to win a first US Women's Open title in Wisconsin this week.

The world No 1, who is yet to win on the LPGA Tour so far this season, missed the cut in the major last year, with her best performance coming in 2022 when she finished tied-eighth.

Yuka Saso returns as defending US Women's Open champion this week after her three-shot victory over Hinako Shibuno in last year's tournament.

"I don't try and think about it," said Korda of the pressure to find a breakthrough.

"Definitely when you're a higher-ranked player or you're more popular there is more pressure on you just from the outside perspective when it comes to media, fans coming out to watch you play.

"If you want to feel it, you will feel it, but I think what's really important is just kind of sticking to your game plan and being really focused on what you're doing present time, and that's really helped me."

The 26-year-old had won six of her last seven events at the time of entering the US Women's Open last year, before producing an opening-round 80 on her way to missing the weekend at Lancaster Country Club.

This year she is coming off a tied-fifth finish at the Mizuho Americas Open, while also leading the LPGA with an average score of 68.88 despite her winless start to the year.

"I think the more you're put in under-pressure moments and the more you're in contention, you learn more about yourself and how to handle those situations," Korda said.

"Every year something has tested me, and every year I learn a little bit more about myself and how to handle myself in some situations. So yeah, I think it's all about putting yourself into that position.

"At the end of the day, you're the one that put yourself there, and you have to be grateful that you are in that spot, and you kind of have to just enjoy even the pressure."

Korda has notably missed the cut in three of the last five years at the US Women's Open, and is braced for another taste of what she believes is "the biggest test in golf".

"It definitely has tested me a lot," she added. "I love it. At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do, is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect."

Korda will be partnered by Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson in Thursday's opening round as she seeks her breakthrough.

"It's big," said Korda. "Some weeks it's so much easier to be patient than others. It just depends on kind of the mindset and how you're feeling mentally.

"But it plays a really big role. Sometimes you can get ahead of yourself, and as I've said in the past, staying in the moment is really, really important for me."

