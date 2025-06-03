US Open 2025: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa fail in qualifying as Cameron Young, Tyler Weaver and dentist Matt Vogt book spots

Rickie Fowler and Max Homa, both multiple tournament winners on the PGA Tour, failed to qualify for next week's US Open after losing in a play-off to Cameron Young.

Dubbed 'golf's longest day', Monday saw players across 10 qualifying sites battle across 36 holes for 47 places in the field at the year's third major at Oakmont Country Club on June 12-15, live on Sky Sports Golf.

In the day's highest-profile event at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio, Young clinched the event's sixth final qualifying spot after triumphing in a five-way play-off.

The 28-year-old Young, who has recorded five top-10 finishes in majors since 2022, sealed his place with a 12-foot birdie at the first extra hole to defeat Fowler, Homa, Eric Cole and Chase Johnson.

Defeat represented particular heartbreak for Homa, who had carried his own bag for the event having split from his caddie, after he had dropped into the play-off by three-putting for par on the final regulation hole of his second round.

Image: Max Homa (L) and Rickie Fowler (R) are both set to miss out at Oakmont

Homa had appeared at every major since The Open in 2019.

South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen sealed his spot at Oakmont by winning the event on 13 under par.

There was a fairy-tale story in Washington as American amateur Matt Vogt - whose full-time job is as a dentist - secured his maiden place in a major.

After shooting back-to-back 68s a thrilled Vogt, who hails from the Pittsburgh area and has past experience of caddying at Oakmont, said: "I knew I could do it, and Oakmont and Pittsburgh and everything there means so much to me.

"It took every ounce of energy in my body to not think about that all day ... I feel like I'm going to wake up from a dream here in a little while and this isn't going to be real, but it's real, and I'm so excited."

Elsewhere, English amateur Tyler Weaver secured a debut spot at a US Open after earning one of five qualifying places in Atlanta, while countryman Matt Wallace progressed from the event in Ontario.

Fifteen players from LIV originally were in the Maryland field. Five did not turn in cards when it was clear they wouldn't make it - not unusual for tour players - while five withdrew before it began, including Bubba Watson and Lee Westwood.

Monday's event at West Palm Beach in Florida will conclude on Tuesday after being suspended due to bad weather..

Luke Poulter, son of former world number five Ian Poulter, held a qualifying spot in fourth when play was stopped after an opening round of 69.

Graeme McDowell was tied 14th at four under halfway through his second round, three shots behind the current qualifying positions.

