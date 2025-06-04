Bob MacIntyre on RBC Canadian Open defence, Ryder Cup hopes and how Scottie Scheffler compares to Tiger Woods

Bob MacIntyre believes his game is heading back in a positive direction ahead of his title defence in the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto, live on Sky Sports.

MacIntyre claimed his maiden PGA Tour title with a hard-fought one-shot victory in last year's event, then held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, before winning the Genesis Scottish Open a month later.

The Scot moved back inside the world's top 15 with a top-10 finish at The Players in March but struggled during the first two majors of the year, surprisingly missing the cut at The Masters before failing to contend at the PGA Championship.

Image: Robert MacIntyre is chasing a third PGA Tour victory

MacIntyre bounced back to finish tied-sixth at the Charles Schwab and finished joint-20th at The Memorial, won by Scottie Scheffler, with the 28-year-old pleased to see progress heading into a busy summer.

"I feel like my game's starting to piece together the results," MacIntyre told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "The results haven't been great, but they've been OK.

"I just feel like now my pattern's coming together, driving's coming together, everything's starting to come together. That's what you need, coming into a big stretch of golf."

MacIntyre's breakthrough win last June came with his father Dougie - a greenkeeper at Oban's Glencruitten Golf Club - as his temporary caddie, with both visibly emotional after their breakthrough success.

"It was incredible," MacIntyre added. "You never think that's ever going to happen, to be honest. Having my dad in the bag was just a plan Z. I'd asked a few caddies if they would do a one-weeker, but they wouldn't do it.

"He [MacIntyre's dad] wasn't going to come, because he couldn't leave his work. He ended up coming. It's just little things.

"Thursday was good. Friday, we're in position. Saturday, we make a lead. Then Sunday, we get clawed back, then accelerate out, then made it a tense finish. Then to have him there just as a special, almost like a gift."

MacIntyre was part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in 2023 - finishing unbeaten from his three matches in a 16.5-11.5 victory for Luke Donald's side - and hopes a big summer can secure help him secure a spot for this September's contest at Bethpage Black.

"There's a lot of European guys out here now on the PGA Tour," MacIntyre admitted. "There's so many of us now that it's obviously good to see, but it also motivates you.

"If you're not at the races at a certain stage and you're seeing guys performing well, you're like 'I need to get back into it'. That's what can push you on.

"I want to qualify. Last time I managed to do it automatically, which was nice, and I want to do that again. The coin toss happens when it goes to picks. Who does he [Luke Donald] want on his team? I know nowadays, statistics are driving a lot of it, with Dodo [Edoardo Molinari] being on site.

"At the end of the day, I'm just going to go out here this week in Canada, try and play well, try and win golf tournaments. If I win golf tournaments out here, then you're going to be on that team."

MacIntyre: Why Scheffler is best in the world

MacIntyre will be looking to challenge for a maiden major title next week in the US Open at Oakmont, where Scottie Scheffler will be the pre-tournament favourite after three victories in his last four starts.

Scheffler was won 16 times on the PGA Tour in the last three and a half seasons, with his PGA Championship and Memorial Tournament victories extending his advantage at the top of the world rankings.

"He [Scheffler] is potentially as good as Tiger was," MacIntyre explained. "That's a bold statement from me, but I've said it to a lot of people.

"I just think he's one of the best drivers of golf balls, he is the best iron player on the planet, and now his short game and his chipping is unbelievable. Phil Kenyon's got his putting going, so good luck to the rest of us!

"Scottie needs to take a couple of weeks off, a couple of months off! I look at him, I watch him, what he does, I still haven't worked out what he does that makes him the best player on the planet. "

