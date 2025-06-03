US Open golf qualifying: Luke Poulter, son of Ryder Cup great Ian Poulter, suffers narrow play-off loss for major debut

Luke Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, saw hopes of making his major debut at next week's US Open dashed after losing a play-off in final qualifying.

Poulter, a University of Florida student, had got to seven under through 21 holes before play was suspended due to bad weather on Monday, then returned on Tuesday morning to card an eagle and five birdies in a bogey-free 65.

Justin Hicks, Philip Barbaree Jr and amateur Frankie Harris all finished on 11 under at Emerald Dunes in West Palm Beach to qualify for the US Open from June 12-15, live on Sky Sports, while Poulter finished a shot back in tied-fourth.

That put Poulter head-to-head with Austen Truslow - a professional since 2015 with PGA Tour experience - for the final automatic qualification spot, with Truslow birdieing the second extra play-off hole to progress.

Reflecting on his experience, Poulter - who will now be alternate for the third men's major of the year, said on Instagram: "It stings a bit but happy with the way I played and that I gave myself the opportunity."

Image: Luke Poulter suffered a play-off loss in his bid to secure a major debut at the US Open

Poulter's dad, Ian, said on Instagram: "I can't believe how impressive today's 65 was to get into that position. We keep using this as incredible experience and we keep getting better."

He later added: "This one will hurt but this is a very long road ahead. You've done so well these last five months after last year's injury.

"Hold your head high and look how close you've come to playing your first major championship. We're so proud of the journey and experience you're gaining on a weekly basis.

"If you stay confident and keep working the way you are, you will fulfil your dreams. We get back to work and keep pushing. You my friend inspire me daily."

Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Hojgaard finished two shots outside the play-off, while 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell was five adrift and also failed to qualify.

Suffolk star Weaver secures US Open spot

Poulter was hoping to match the feat of fellow English amateur Tyler Weaver, a second-year student at Florida State University who secured his first major appearance with one of five qualifying spots in the 83-man field at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta on Monday.

The 22-year-old from Suffolk, who - like Poulter - is playing for the International Team in this week's Palmer Cup - a Ryder Cup-style event for college students - posted an 11-under total which saw him finish above former major champions Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner.

"It's been a really positive season for me so far with some good results, but this is definitely up there with my biggest achievement," Weaver said. "Playing in a major championship is a dream of mine and still hasn't quite set in that I will be teeing it up at Oakmont this year."

