Rory McIlroy admits US Open concerns after crashing out of Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy admits he has lots of work to do ahead of next week's US Open after missing the cut at the final event before the third major of the year.

The Northern Irishman struggled with a new driver as he crashed out of the RBC Canadian Open after shooting 78 in Friday's second round, slumping to the worst finish in his PGA Tour career.

McIlroy finished nine-over par for the tournament to finish tied for 149th place to miss his first cut of the year and first since The Open at Royal Troon last year.

McIlroy admitted he has to do a lot of practise at before heading to Oakmont for the US Open, which starts on June 12, live on Sky Sports.

"There's still learnings that you have to take from a day like today," he said. "Even though the last two days didn't go the way I wanted them to, there's still things that I can take from it.

"I'm going to have to do a lot of practise and a lot of work over the weekend at home, and try to at least have a better idea of where my game is going into next week."

McIlroy was forced to change his driver after his previous model was deemed non-conforming in a random test on the eve of last month's US PGA Championship, in which he finished joint-47th.

The world No 2 is still trying to find his rhythm and accuracy off the tee and will be testing various drivers in the few extra days he has to prepare for the US Open.

"Yeah, still searching for the missing piece off the tee," he admitted. "And, when I get that part of the game clicking, then everything falls into place for me, but right now that isn't and that's a concern going into next week.

"I went back to a 44-inch driver this week to try to get something that was a little more in control, and could try to get something a bit more in-play. But if I'm going to miss fairways, I'd rather have the ball speed and miss the fairway than not.

"So I was saying to Harry [Diamond, McIlroy's caddy], going down the last, this is obviously the second time this year I've tried the new version and it hasn't quite worked out for me. So, I'd say I'll be testing quite a few drivers over the weekend."

