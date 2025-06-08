RBC Canadian Open: Ryan Fox wins title after four-hole play-off against Sam Burns

Ryan Fox won a dramatic four-hole play-off against Sam Burns to win the RBC Canadian Open, his second PGA Tour title.

The New Zealander holed a clutch 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th to take it to a play-off, Burns keeping the clubhouse lead of 18 under, after earlier carding an eight-under 62, until the final moments of the fourth round.

Fox, who began the day in a share of the lead, recorded a bogey-free, four-under 66, while Burns surged up the leaderboard with nine birdies and a lone bogey.

Then the drama ensued with the pivotal moment coming on the fourth extra hole at the par-five 18th.

It was Fox who stepped up as he set up an incredible eagle opportunity, although Burns also left himself an outside chance too with a shot right into the heart of the green, but it was the 38-year-old Kiwi who had played a stunner.

However, with the pressure on, Burns, seeking a sixth PGA Tour victory but his first since March 2023, clumsily overshot his eagle putt and then missed the putt back for birdie too.

That gifted Fox two putts for his second PGA Tour win and he used both, tapping in for birdie and the win.

The RBC Canadian Open adds to Fox's success at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which he also secured via a play-off last month for his first PGA Tour win.

The first two play-off holes on the 18th saw Fox and Burns both come away with pars, the former leaving a putt short in what was the biggest opportunity to get a birdie.

With the pin location moved for the third attempt, both had to claw their way back from poor shots to save par, Burns' effort close to ending up in the water after spinning back off the green, but it was Fox who then finally prevailed at the fourth attempt.

Meanwhile, Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty and Cameron Young have qualified for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush through the Canadian Open.

Yu claimed the first qualifying place after finishing third behind the already exempt Burns and Fox on 17 under par, one stroke ahead of both McCarty and Young who were tied fourth on 16 under par.

Italy's Matteo Manassero, who had shared the lead with Fox after three rounds, slipped back into a tie for sixth on 15 under after a one-under 69, while Shane Lowry tied for 13th on 13 under following a 67 which would have been disappointing after he made a stunning start with an eagle followed by three birdies on the opening four holes which gave him a one-shot lead at that stage.

