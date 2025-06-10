US Open tee times: Rory McIlroy handed early-late draw alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose at Oakmont

Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the US Open.

McIlroy has finished runner-up in the last two editions of the US Open, missing out to Wyndham Clark in 2023 and Bryson DeChambeau in dramatic fashion at Pinehurst No 2 last June, with the Northern Irishman looking to build on April's major victory and Grand Slam glory at The Masters.

The world No 2 has been handed an early-late draw as he begins his bid for a sixth major title, which would pull him alongside Sir Nick Faldo's all-time tally, with McIlroy, Lowry and Rose going out at 7.40am local time (12.40pm UK time) on Thursday.

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking to register a second major win of the season at the US Open

Defending champion DeChambeau is out in the previous group alongside world No 3 Xander Schauffele - who won two majors last year and has finished no worse than 14th in eight US Open appearances - and reigning US amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is on the other side of the draw as he bids for back-to-back major titles and a third leg of the career Grand Slam, with the pre-tournament favourite out at 1.25pm ET (6.25pm UK time) for the opening round.

Scheffler partners Collin Morikawa and Norway's Viktor Hovland, while the group before sees former world No 1s Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson - all former US Open champions - go out in an all-star threeball.

Johnson won the US Open when it was last held at Oakmont in 2016, while another all major-winning threeball sees England's Matt Fitzpatrick - 2022 champion at Brookline - out alongside Clark and Gary Woodland.

Other notable early groups include Swedish star Ludvig Åberg out with former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, with Phil Mickelson - potentially making his final US Open appearance - in a threeball with past Open champions Cameron Smith and Brian Harman.

Amateur Matt Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist and former Oakmont caddie who qualified to play in the year's third major last week, will hit the tournament's opening shot from the first tee at 6.45am ET (11.45am BST).

Thursday's key tee times (all in BST)

All USA unless stated

1218 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Keegan Bradley

*1218 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1229 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau

1240 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

*1240 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

*1814 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson

1825 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

*1825 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

