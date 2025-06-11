US Open 2025: USGA stands firm on driver testing protocols despite Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler failures

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has confirmed it will not alter its driver testing protocols or release test results, despite recent failures involving Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Driver testing drew attention during last month's PGA Championship after reports revealed that McIlroy's driver was deemed non-conforming.

McIlroy, who used a back-up driver throughout the tournament, opted not to speak with media for the duration of the competition but later confirmed the report and expressed disappointment that the results had been leaked.

World No 1 Scheffler also disclosed he switched to a back-up driver at the PGA Championship after his original club failed testing.

Speaking ahead of this week's US Open at Oakmont - live on Sky Sports - USGA CEO Mike Whan said non-conforming results are typically due to wear and tear, not intentional violations.

"These drivers don't raise red flags during testing," Whan said. "They simply creep over the line due to overuse."

Whan emphasized that the USGA conducts driver testing as a service to players, manufacturers, and tours-not to penalize. He said the organization is committed to keeping results confidential to avoid unnecessary controversy.

"What happened at the PGA Championship only strengthened our resolve to keep this from becoming a public spectacle," he said. "The reality is far less dramatic than the headlines."

Driver faces naturally degrade over time, eventually failing the "characteristic time" test, which measures the spring-like effect of the clubface.

Whan likened it to a trampoline: "The longer the ball stays on, the higher it bounces. If it exceeds 258 microseconds, it's out of tolerance."

Random testing was conducted this week at Oakmont, but Whan said he was unaware of any failures. He added the USGA would reassess its approach only if a concerning trend emerged.

