Nelly Korda skips KPMG Women's PGA champions dinner with sore neck but 'ready' for third major of 2025

Nelly Korda skipped the champions dinner before the KPMG Women's PGA Championship because of a sore neck but the world No 1 insists she'll be ready for the start of the third major of the year come Thursday.

Korda's issue flared up after taking a shot out of the rough during a practice round on Monday, with therapeutic tape on the back of her neck visible when she spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Korda, who late last year skipped two tournaments during the LPGA's Asia swing because of a minor neck injury, played down this latest complaint.

"I hit a shot out of the rough, and my neck went into a full spasm," Korda said, adding that she felt better while also acknowledging that it was impacting "a little" her swing and preparation.

"Obviously with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to," she added. "But I have a great physio who takes care of me. I'll be ready by Thursday."

Korda said she didn't go to the champions dinner on Monday night because she needed to prioritise her body. The 2021 Women's PGA winner sent a message of apology to defending champion Amy Yang.

"I didn't go because of my neck. I was so sad to miss it though," Korda said. "I messaged Amy; the menu looked unbelievable. I love Korean food, so I was really jealous."

The two-time major winner was runner-up when chasing a third at the US Women's Open three weeks ago and has yet to win in nine starts this season.

"It just makes you hungrier," the 26-year-old said of her US Women's Open disappointment. "Obviously I love winning. You don't get to win often, but there's nothing like it being in contention, so I think that's kind of what makes me hungrier to come back and to work harder and put myself into that position.

"At the end of the day, I did put myself into that position. I was still in contention and feeling the adrenaline rush on 18, trying to win a major championship. That's the reason why I play this game and why I love it so much.

"You can look at it in a positive way, you can look at it in a negative way, but at the end of the day, three weeks after I can spin it in a positive way, and it's going to make me hungrier hopefully."

