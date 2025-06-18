 Skip to content

Ryder Cup: JJ Spaun will be Team USA's 'heartbeat', says captain Keegan Bradley

JJ Spaun claimed a two-shot victory over Bob MacIntyre at the US Open, his maiden major victory; Spaun's win lifts him to world No 8 and enhances hopes of a Ryder Cup debut, having already impressed on the PGA Tour this season

Wednesday 18 June 2025 22:38, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

JJ Spaun's winning putt at the US Open sparked mass celebrations on the 18th green and left clubhouse leader Bob MacIntyre stunned.

Keegan Bradley says newly-crowned US Open champion JJ Spaun will not only feature at this year's Ryder Cup but will be the heartbeat of Team USA.

Bradley's side will be looking to regain the trophy against Team Europe after losing in Rome in 2023

Following Spaun's breakthrough victory at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Bradley praised the 33-year-old's rise and resilience, calling him a perfect fit for the intensity of Bethpage Black and the New York crowd.

"I am so thrilled for him to have won that tournament," Bradley said. "He's played so great this year.

"I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like JJ Spaun."

Bradley highlighted Spaun's journey as a key reason for his appeal, both to fans and teammates and sees him as a cultural cornerstone for Team USA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the final round of the US Open from Oakmont Country Club as JJ Spaun claimed a maiden major title with a stunning 65ft birdie putt on the final hole to clinch victory.

"His story is incredible," he added. "He's a hard-working guy that's just building and building and building his whole career.

Also See:

"To win the US Open at Oakmont, in my eyes, is the pinnacle of major golf."

Bradley continued: "I think he's a guy that people at Bethpage will really resonate with and a guy that on our team is the heartbeat.

"He's now the US Open champion. That's a heavy burden to bear, but that's also a great thing to have on your team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

JJ Spaun won the US Open in thrilling style with a stunning 65ft birdie putt on the final hole at Oakmont Country Club.

Bradley also acknowledged how difficult it is to break into the Ryder Cup squad for the first time, especially under the pressure of major championships.

"I'm really proud to have him on this team because it's really difficult to make your first team," he said. "To go out there the way he did this year and play in these big events this well is a testament to what a player he is."

Watch JJ Spaun in PGA Tour action throughout the 2025 season live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW