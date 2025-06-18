Ryder Cup: JJ Spaun will be Team USA's 'heartbeat', says captain Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley says newly-crowned US Open champion JJ Spaun will not only feature at this year's Ryder Cup but will be the heartbeat of Team USA.

Bradley's side will be looking to regain the trophy against Team Europe after losing in Rome in 2023

Following Spaun's breakthrough victory at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Bradley praised the 33-year-old's rise and resilience, calling him a perfect fit for the intensity of Bethpage Black and the New York crowd.

"I am so thrilled for him to have won that tournament," Bradley said. "He's played so great this year.

"I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like JJ Spaun."

Bradley highlighted Spaun's journey as a key reason for his appeal, both to fans and teammates and sees him as a cultural cornerstone for Team USA.

"His story is incredible," he added. "He's a hard-working guy that's just building and building and building his whole career.

"To win the US Open at Oakmont, in my eyes, is the pinnacle of major golf."

Bradley continued: "I think he's a guy that people at Bethpage will really resonate with and a guy that on our team is the heartbeat.

"He's now the US Open champion. That's a heavy burden to bear, but that's also a great thing to have on your team."

Bradley also acknowledged how difficult it is to break into the Ryder Cup squad for the first time, especially under the pressure of major championships.

"I'm really proud to have him on this team because it's really difficult to make your first team," he said. "To go out there the way he did this year and play in these big events this well is a testament to what a player he is."

