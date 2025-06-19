Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy makes strong start on return to PGA Tour action following US Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy bounced back from US Open disappointment with a superb six-under-par opening round to put himself in early contention at the Travelers Championship.

The Masters champion failed to contend a week earlier as JJ Spaun won the third major of the season, but picked up where he left off with a strong final round at Oakmont to make a bogey-free start at TPC River Highlands.

McIlroy, among the earlier starters in Cromwell, New England, made three birdies either side of the turn to move within two shots of Austin Eckroat, whose stunning 62 gave him the early lead.

The American isn't assured of the lead going into Friday, with the likes of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Spaun among those who were starting their first rounds just as Eckroat finished at the star-studded PGA Tour signature event.

McIlroy was joined on six-under by playing partner and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, along with former US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy's European Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland also made solid starts, both shooting 66 to sit four off the lead.

McIlroy had spoken ahead of the tournament of his optimism that a strong finish to the US Open had helped him turn a corner in terms of his form, and he swiftly backed up that logic as a fine approach to the short par-four second set up a first birdie.

He took advantage of the first par five by knocking in a 20-footer for birdie at the sixth, and soon picked up another shot after a stunning approach to the lengthy par-three eighth.

The Northern Irishman would capitalise on the only other par five on the course with another birdie at the 13th, and then delivered a simple up and down to gain another stroke at the short par-four 15th.

McIlroy made a rare error with his tee shot at the 17th but hit a superb recovery from the rough over the water to find the heart of the green, and then rolled in a putt of almost 30 feet for a bonus birdie.

Friday's second round will see McIlroy play alongside Bradley once more, with the pairing teeing off at 6.45pm.

