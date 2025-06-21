KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Jeeno Thitikul extends lead with Lexi Thompson in contention

Jeeno Thitikul extended her KPMG Women's PGA Championship lead to three shots, with Lexi Thompson in contention on two-under as the players sweltered in the Texas heat.

Thitikul, ranked world No 2, finished a six-hour round with consecutive birdies for a two-under 70 on Friday to move to six-under heading into the weekend.

She holds a three-stroke lead over Rio Takeda and Minjee Lee, with Thompson a further shot back. Nelly Korda is eight shots adrift after a second-round 74 and is tied for 16th with nine other players, including Ireland's Leona Maguire.

"To be honest, I didn't (think) it's going to be that good a result out there," said Thitikul, who is seeking her first major win.

"Especially today, just said to my coach if anybody can shoot under par today, that player will be really great. I'm shooting two-under par and I was like: 'Wow!'"

Image: Jeeno Thitikul is seeking her first major win this weekend

With the feel-like temperatures hitting 37 degrees Celsius and with the ever-present Texas wind, only seven of the 156 players who started the season's third major were under par through two rounds.

There have been no bogey-free rounds this week.

Even though Thompson is no longer playing a full schedule, she still practices and works on her game pretty much all the time when at home.

"Any time I tee it up I want to come out here, compete and win. I just want to make sure that I'm fully ready every time I tee it up," Thompson said.

"It put my mind more at ease coming out here knowing that I'm not playing a full schedule, grinding week in, week out, and looking forward to the weeks off."

Image: Lexi Thompson is four shots adrift of the lead and aiming for her first major since 2014

The 30-year-old Thompson, who said last year was her final one playing a full schedule, is in her seventh tournament this season, including all three majors so far, and indicated that she will play again next week at the Dow Championship in Michigan before "a long time off".

England's Charley Hull is in an 11-player tie for 25th place at three over, with compatriots Georgia Hall, Mimi Rhodes and Jodi Ewart Shadoff missing the cut, alongside Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh.

