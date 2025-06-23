The Open: Former Premier League stars Jimmy Bullard, Peter Odemwingie miss out in Regional Qualifying as YouTuber Peter Finch progresses

Former Premier League footballers Jimmy Bullard and Peter Odemwingie fell short in their bids to play in The Open next month after both failed to progress through Regional Qualifying.

Around 2,000 players competed around 15 venues - across the UK and Ireland - on Monday, with each 18-hole event offering between seven and 10 qualification spots for Final Qualifying on July 1.

Bullard is a scratch golfer who played alongside Legend Tour players at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy in Greece this month, but fell short after a three-over 74 at Rochester & Cobham Park.

Image: Bullard needed to finish inside the top nine of his qualification event to get through to the Final Stage

Odemwingie qualified as a PGA professional golfer since retiring from football in 2019 and also failed to progress, carding a 10-over 72 at Enville, while former Somerset cricketer Peter Trego narrowly missed out on progressing after a level-par 72 at Frilford Heath.

Former footballers' hopes of major spot cut short

Bullard double bogeyed his opening hole of the day and cancelled out a birdie at the par-five third by dropping a shot at the par-four sixth, with another double-bogey at the par-three eighth to reach the turn in 40.

Image: Jimmy Bullard was looking to qualify for The Open, live from July 17-20 on Sky Sports

An improved back nine saw Bullard mix three birdies with two bogeys, although finished four strokes off the score required to progress to next week's Final Qualifying.

Odemwingie birdied the par-five first at Enville but carded four bogeys and a double bogey in a five-hole stretch from the third, seeing him card a front-nine 41, with no sign of improvement after the turn.

The former striker followed a bogey at the par-five tenth with a double-bogey at the par-four 13th, with Odemwingie dropping three shots in two holes from the 15th before closing a disappointing round with another bogey.

Sam Westwood - the son of former world No 1 Lee Westwood - fell short at Lindrick after a six-over 76, as YouTube golfer Peter Finch made it through with an impressive one-under 71 in windy conditions at Caldy.

Former Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson and four-time DP World Tour champion Marc Warren both made it through at Kilmarnock (Barassie), with Bearwood Lakes, Craigielaw, Ferndown, Fulford, Gog Magog, Hesketh, Moor Park, North Hants and The Island the other courses used.

What's next?

Final Qualifying for The 153rd Open will take place on Tuesday 1 July across four venues - Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire, with the number of spots available at each course yet to be confirmed.

The Open - the final men's major of the year - is then held from July 17-20, with extended live coverage from all seven days of tournament week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the opening round starts on Thursday July 17 from 6.30am. Not got Sky? Stream the majors and more with no contract.