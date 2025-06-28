The Open - Final Qualifying: Ian Poulter and his son, LIV Golf stars, former Ryder Cup players and YouTuber Peter Finch all feature

Former Ryder Cup stars, LIV Golf League players, DP World Tour regulars and a YouTube sensation are among those looking to secure their spot at The Open through Final Qualifying on Tuesday.

Final Qualifying provides one of the last opportunities for golfers - not already exempt - to earn their place in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, the final men's major of the year, live from July 17-20 on Sky Sports Golf.

A minimum of 20 spots will be up for grabs across the four venues used for the 36-hole events, at least five from each site, with Burnham & Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire used in England and Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The full draw is available via The Open website, but here's a closer look at some of the notable names involved on Tuesday (as of Saturday) where Sky Sports News will offer regular updates from multiple venues…

Among the amateurs looking to secure a major spot is Luke Poulter, son of 2008 runner-up Ian Poulter, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open after losing out in a play-off.

Both generations of the Poulter family are teeing it up at Royal Cinque Ports, along with Graeme McDowell - the 2010 US Open champion who is looking to qualify for The Open in his home country.

Image: Graeme McDowell is looking to join the three players from Northern Ireland already in field - Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin

Matthew Southgate is aiming to come through Final Qualifying for a sixth time, while teenage star Kris Kim - who made the cut on his PGA Tour debut last year aged 16 - is involved at the same venue after progressing through Regional Qualifying.

South African duo Dean Burmester and Erik van Rooyen also feature at Royal Cinque Ports, with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett headlining the line-up at West Lancashire.

One of the main attractions at Dundonald Links will be influencer Peter Finch, who has a huge YouTube following and progressed through Regional Qualifying at Caldy to reach the next stage.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood - who finished tied-fourth the last time The Open was held at Royal Portrush in 2019 - is featuring in Scotland, with former Ryder Cup team-mate Rafa Cabrera Bello also looking to qualify there.

Image: Lee Westwood is looking to reach a major for the first time since 2022

English pair Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell have been drawn together at Burnham and Berrow, where PGA Tour regular Harry Hall also looks to secure his major return.

What's next?

The Open - the final men's major of the year - is then held from July 17-20, with extended live coverage from all seven days of tournament week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the opening round starts on Thursday July 17 from 6.30am.