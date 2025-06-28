Rocket Classic: Collin Morikawa and Matthew Fitzpatrick in chasing pack as Aldrich Potgieter leads by two ahead of final round
Watch final round of PGA Tour's Rocket Classic live on Sky Sports from 4.30pm on Sunday; Collin Morikawa and Matthew Fitzpatrick still in the mix at four and five shots off the lead respectively; Aldrich Potgieter ahead by two strokes with 18 holes remaining in Detroit
Sunday 29 June 2025 00:12, UK
Aldrich Potgieter will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Rocket Classic with major champions Collin Morikawa and Matthew Fitzpatrick among the chasing pack
Potgieter - eyeing a first PGA Tour title after losing to Brian Campbell in a play-off at the Mexico Open in February - carded a seven-under 65 in his third round at Detroit Golf Club.
The South African, 20, birdied six of his first eight holes, including five in a row.
Potgieter sits at 19 under for the event with his nearest challengers five Americans on 17 under - Max Greyserman, Andrew Putnam, Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard and Chris Kirk.
Knapp birdied his final three holes to sign for a 66, having snatched the course record from Potgieter on Friday with an 11-under 61, a day after the South African youngster had registered a 10-under 62.
Morikawa is four shots adrift of Potgieter on 15 under - the same mark as England's Harry Hall - after shooting four under on Saturday, with Hall's compatriot Fitzpatrick matching Morikawa's third-round efforts to sit five back on 14 under.
Morikawa and Fitzpatrick are winless on the PGA Tour since 2023, when the former triumphed at the Zozo Championship and the latter at the RBC Heritage.
American Davis Thompson is alongside Fitzpatrick on 14 under after a third-round 66 which featured three eagles on his front nine.
