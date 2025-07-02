Ryder Cup: Gary Woodland named vice-captain of Team USA by Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley has named Gary Woodland as Team USA's fifth vice-captain for the 45th Ryder Cup in New York later this autumn.

Woodland becomes the final US vice-captain behind Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker.

The 41-year-old won the US Open at Pebble Beach back in 2019 and boasts four wins on the PGA Tour.

"I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the US Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup," said Woodland.

"Keegan's passion for this event is contagious and I am thrilled to be a part of it. With just over two months to go until we arrive at Bethpage, I am fully committed to doing everything I can to help Keegan as well as our team of vice captains and players."

Woodland recently received the PGA Tour Courage Award in recognition of his return following brain surgery in 2023.

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game," said Bradley.

"As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf's biggest stages.

"He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."

Bradley, Woodland and Team USA are seeking to wrestle back Ryder Cup victory after being beaten by their European counterparts in Italy two years ago.

Team USA have won the Ryder Cup just three times since the turn of the century, with Europe claiming eight wins in that time frame.

