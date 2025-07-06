John Deere Classic: Davis Thompson leads PGA Tour event as Seamus Power moves into contention

Defending champion Davis Thompson established a one-shot lead after the third round of the John Deere Classic as Ireland's Seamus Power moved into contention.

Thompson's four-under 67 at TPC Deere Run took him to 15 under for the week in Illinois, one ahead of fellow Americans Brian Campbell, Max Homa and David Lipsky, as well as Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Power is part of a five-way tie for sixth on 12 under after carding five birdies and two bogeys in a 68.

Thompson was among five players tied for the lead when he stood over his final putt, after Campbell had just holed a 30-foot birdie putt.

But Thompson's final birdie moved him clear of the pack and puts him in prime position to become the first player to defend his John Deere Classic title since Steve Stricker, who won three in a row from 2009 through 2011.

Also at stake for Thompson is a chance to get into the The Open, as a victory would move him to the top of the alternate list determined by the next world ranking.

Thirteen players were within four shots of the lead and only Lipsky, Jackson Koivun and Kevin Roy are yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Homa is the most proven of the lot, though he has been trying to pull himself out of a deep slump that has left him on the outside of making the PGA Tour playoffs this year.

The American was steady again, even after one of his rare misses. He was some 40 yards left of the green at the par-five 10th, even going across the road, but managed to escape with par and then took advantage of the scoring holes on the back nine for his 68.

Homa last won on the PGA Tour in January 2023 at Torrey Pines and he has been under scrutiny this year for his poor form - more than a year since his last top 10 - while changing coaches, equipment and twice changing caddies.

"Golf has just been very boring for me this year. I haven't had a whole lot of stress and you want to be stressed out," said Homa.

"So I look forward to the butterflies in the morning. I look forward to the first tee shot. It's just nice to get to feel that again. It's been a while."

