Lottie Woad: When will English amateur star turn professional after 'dominant' KPMG Women's Irish Open victory?

If Lottie Woad's status as a future star of women's golf was not already blindingly obvious, the English amateur silenced any remaining doubters – in style – by cruising to KPMG Women's Irish Open victory.

Woad became the first amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour since 2022 and secured her maiden victory in a professional event with a world-class display, finishing six shots clear of Solheim Cup star Madelene Sagstrom.

The 21-year-old has long been predicted to have a big future in the game, having won the Augusta National Women's Amateur last April, reached the top of the women's amateur rankings and already impressed in majors during her early career.

She now has more kudos than ever, having upstaged potential future Solheim Cup team-mates and Ladies European Tour regulars to a victory that many predict will be the first of many in the professional ranks.

"She [Woad] played wonderfully," Sagstrom said. "It was Lottie's week. It was wonderful to watch her play. I'm really happy with her and she's going to take European and American golf by storm very soon."

How 'dominant' Woad claimed Irish victory

Woad opened a three-shot halfway lead after rounds of 68 and 67 on the O'Meara Course at Carton House, then raced seven clear with a third-round 67 and closed out a convincing victory in style.

She showed no signs of Sunday nerves and never relinquished control at the top of the leaderboard, mixing six birdies with two bogeys in a final-round 69 to end the week on 21 under.

Image: Woad claimed her maiden Ladies European Tour title in impressive fashion

"Dominance, from start to finish, by Woad," former Ladies European Tour player Sophie Walker told Sky Sports. "We're not just looking at the future of women's golf, we're looking at the present now. Lottie Woad has arrived.

"She has not just won, she's won by six. It was an incredible four days. What she's got in front of her in world golf? Who knows, but this week and these last two years that she's had - it has been a career in two years."

When will Woad turn professional?

Woad, who hails from Farnham in Surrey, has topped the amateur rankings since June 2024 and contended in almost every event played for Florida State this season, winning multiple times and finishing no worse than tied-third in a tournament until a share of eighth at the NCAA Championship.

She could easily make the traditional switch into the professional ranks now, with the victory giving her the option of taking up Ladies European Tour membership, although she plans to continue as an amateur for the time being.

Woad is currently two points away from the 20 required to secure her LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), a system that offers amateurs points based on achievements made in a variety of events.

"No, I'm not tempted to turn pro yet," Woad said. "I'm still trying to get my final two points for the LPGA [Tour]. I'm trying to get those and then we will see what happens after that."

A top-25 finish in either of the final two women's majors would earn Woad the two required, while one point is on offer for making the cut at either event. Even if she does not earn the points via her major starts, she will gain the points required via her amateur world ranking after the US Women's Amateur.

Once Woad reaches 20 points, she will then face another decision: whether to accept LPGA Tour membership immediately - and skip her final season at Florida State - or defer her membership to the 2026 season.

2026 is set to be a big year for European golf, with Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist looking to regain the trophy from the United States - on home soil - in the Netherlands. Nordqvist has already indicated that Woad is a potential consideration for that team, with the manner of the victory in Ireland only strengthening that possibility.

Can Woad challenge for major success?

Woad finished tied-23rd - having been four off the halfway lead - on her major debut at the Chevron Championship last April, them claimed the Smyth Salver award for finishing as the low amateur at the AIG Women's Open later that year.

Her tied-10th finish at St Andrews equalled the best performance of the week by a European, finishing further up the leaderboard than compatriots Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, while she also impressed as the lowest amateur at the US Women's Open in June.

The Evian Championship takes place at the Evian Golf Resort this week before the women's major season concludes with the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3, with both events live on Sky Sports.

"It means a lot to get the win," Woad added. "I still had to really focus as I was being chased by some really good players. I'm happy to get it done. It's perfect. I feel like I'm playing well, and I hope to continue that into the Evian [Championship]."

Woad in contention in either major would come as no surprise, with more trophies and success in the months and years ahead seeming inevitable. A name to watch out for as a potential British star.

