Lottie Woad: English golfer becomes first British woman to win Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad birdied three of her final four holes to become the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The 20-year-old (-8) finished one shot clear of nearest rival Bailey Shoemaker in a dramatic final round at Augusta.

Previous winners of the event include America's Rose Zhang in 2023, who recorded three top-10 finishes at majors last year.

Image: Woad took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur

"It means so much. I watched this event when I was younger so I always wanted to play in it, try and contend and then to win it was just really special," Woad said.

"I think the turning point for me was I had a great par save on 14, I hooked off the tee and there was no way of me stopping on that green so went long and eventually holed a 10-foot putt to stay two back.

"I knew coming in there were some good hole locations for me to get at and then managed to hole some nice putts at the end."

She made a special mention of the support she had at the event. "I had a lot of my family come support me but particularly my nan who's 85 and she came over from England to watch me. I think she had fun today," she said.

Woad made sure she did that herself too, saying: "There was a lot of pressure but I was generally having fun. I had a great caddy with me, my England Golf coach, she was kind of helping me stay in the moment and I just enjoyed it.

"Just embracing it really."

