Lottie Woad: Newly-turned golf professional one shot off lead at ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad's first round as a professional saw her claim a share of second place in the first round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

The 21-year-old former world No 1 amateur from Surrey had held top spot on her own after six birdies in 14 holes, including almost holing her tee shot at the short 11th.

England's Charlotte Laffar leads the way after shooting an opening round 66 to finish six-under, having only returned to the Ladies European Tour in May following four years off to have sons Freddie and Oscar.

"I've got no pressure at all," said Laffar. "Golf is a lot of people's lives out here, but my children are my life. So, this has become more of a working hobby, I suppose you could say. I've just got to enjoy every moment. I don't know how long I'm going to do it for. I will see how it goes. I've got to show the kids how I used to play."

Woad's only bogey of the day at the par-four 17th dropped her back alongside Ireland's Leona Maguire - herself a former number one-ranked amateur - Japan's Rio Takeda, Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, who all shot five under-par 67s.

By the end of the round she had outscored world No 1 Nelly Korda and recent PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee to put herself firmly in contention.

Woad, who won the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier this month, announced her decision to turn professional last week after missing out on £400,000 prize money, having finished just a shot outside the play-off won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the women's fourth major of the year.

"I will definitely take it, there was some good and some bad, but overall, it was pretty fair," Woad told the Ladies European Tour after her round.

"I just played solid and I think I missed one green. It was pretty stress-free most of the day."

On the switch to the paid ranks, she added: "I'm just trying to keep as much momentum as possible, keep playing how I was playing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England amateur star Lottie Woad elected to turn professional and accepted LPGA Tour membership

"It didn't feel too different today; having all the experience I have in majors and contended in some it gave me all I needed and I didn't have to change much."

Leader Laffar opened her round with a bogey before making the turn at two-under thanks to birdies at three, four and seven. She followed up with four birdies in five holes from 10 to 14, and responded to a bogey at 15 with a 20-foot birdie at 17 to hit the front.

"It was an amazing day," said Laffar. "I started with a bogey actually, but sometimes it goes that way. You relax into it. I holed some great putts, and I hit my driver the best I've hit it for a long time. I really took advantage of that.

"When you roll it in and they're dropping, you just have to keep going and keep plodding along. I managed to stay in the moment better than I normally do, which is quite nice, and having David on the bag helps. The wind was challenging at times, but I enjoyed the test.

"It's nice to still see I can still shoot low, even knowing I was going low and kept it going low with a couple of bad shots. Don't get me wrong, I got a couple of lucky bounces, but you get that in golf. That's what happens when you're having a good day."

