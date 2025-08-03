Lottie Woad: Where will English star play next on LPGA Tour after AIG Women's Open and career-changing month?

Lottie Woad has admitted she is still unsure how she will tackle the rest of her season after closing out a career-changing month with a top 10 finish at the AIG Women’s Open.

Woad started a glittering run by storming to a six-shot win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open - while still an amateur - at the start of July, then produced a final-round charge the following week at the Amundi Evian Championship to finish tied-third.

She elected to turn professional after reaching the 20 points necessary to be eligible for LPGA Membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), then made history by winning her first pro event at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Woad's rapid rise saw her head to Royal Porthcawl as the pre-tournament favourite, despite her being world No 24 and it being her first major as a professional, where she ended tied-eighth and seven strokes behind Miyu Yamashita.

"It was pretty good overall," Woad said about her performance. "Played solid. Probably hit it better over the weekend, just didn't really hole too many putts. But top 10, you can't complain too much. Overall, a good week."

Woad dominated pre-tournament headlines and had added expectation thrown her way ahead the final women's major of the year, but deal with the pressure to post par or better - in testing conditions - for all four tournament rounds.

"I don't think it [expectation] affected my golf, but it was definitely a lot more attention, a lot more eyes on me," Woad admitted. "I feel like I handled it pretty well overall and was just sticking to my game, just trying to focus on the prep really and not let it distract me too much.

"Even before these majors, playing as an amateur, I got to play with the likes of people I was playing with this week. So I had that experience of knowing I could play well against them and beat them. It's just a nice confidence booster."

Where will Woad play next?

Woad now holds membership on both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, with the 21-year-old planning on heading to play on the American-based circuit over the coming months.

She said ahead of the AIG Women's Open that she had yet to map out her schedule for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, with Woad still undecided on which events she will play.

"I'm not sure," Woad told reporters after a closing 71. "I was going to kind of look at the schedule after this event. So going to work that out."

Former Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has backed Woad to take time in making her decision, telling Sky Sports: "It was a great performance, coming off all the hype, all the media. It has been a tiring month.

"She's looking forward to a couple weeks off and taking in the enormity of what she's done over the last few months."

A future Solheim Cup role ahead?

Woad enjoyed plenty of team success in the amateur ranks, representing Great Britain and Ireland in victories at the Vagliano Trophy and Curtis Cup and part of the International Team who won the Arnold Palmer Cup earlier this year.

The impressive start to her professional career has made a Solheim Cup debut for Team Europe increasingly likely next September, with European captain Anna Nordqvist relishing the prospect of having her in her line-up in the Netherlands.

"To come in and just come out of the blocks like that is very impressive," Nordqvist told Sky Sports ahead of the AIG Women's Open. "She's playing tremendous.

"What makes the Solheim Cup so good is that you get to follow different generations and new players coming up. She's not shy, she's not scared of anything, so I see no problem putting her out there Friday morning.

"She handles the pressure and she keeps doing her thing. The generation coming out now are more fearless and are more complete golfers at a very early age. I look forward to following her career."

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour heads to England next for the PIF London Championship, beginning Friday and held at the Centurion Club, with Leona Maguire returning as defending champion.

