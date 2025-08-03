AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull left proud despite ongoing wait for first major title

Charley Hull championed the adrenaline rush provided by her final day chase at Royal Porthcawl despite facing yet another runners-up finish at a major championship.

Hull shrugged off a difficult start to the tournament as she launched a weekend assault in view of a first major victory, only for the unflappable Miyu Yamashita to hold off her challenge while clinching AIG Women's Open glory by two shots.

It marked the fourth runners-up finish at a major for Hull, the second most without a major win in LPGA history behind only Ayako Okamoto's six.

All things considered, it would be encouragement that out-weighed disappointment by the end of Sunday.

"Listen, coming into this week I didn't think I was going to make the cut," said Hull. "That's the truthful of it. I wasn't hitting it very well. I couldn't prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly.

"I was obviously collapsed three times in the round in Evian, and then still wasn't feeling well until Sunday last week.

"So I think I done pretty well, and considering my mindset coming into it, I'm pretty proud of myself."

Hull found herself 11 shots off the lead at the mid-way point of the week, but threatened an incredible turnaround when she moved within one stroke of the lead early along her final back nine.

Bogeys at 16 and 17 would ultimately prove decisive against an imperious Yamashita, who was bogey-free until the 17th hole.

Having previously suggested she was not suited to links courses, Hull was left proud of her ability to attack the challenges presented around Royal Porthcawl.

"I really enjoyed it out there," she said. "I felt so in control of my game, and I know in my head I didn't hit - it's not like I whiffed a drive or whiffed a shot. I hit a good shot on 16.

"When I hit it that pure and the wind didn't take it, I just carry on thinking I hit it in a bunker. And then 17, I've hit a lovely shot into the green. It's so hard to hold that green. Like I don't know how you can physically - it's a lot of luck. Whether you hit it between five feet or 40 feet you can hit the same shot and it can land in two different positions.

"And then obviously missed that putt, but I hit it on the line. Like I didn't miss-strike it or anything. Then eight under pressure I hit a decent chip like over the bunker and stuff.

"I don't feel like I've actually mucked it up by mis-hitting any shots, which I think everybody can probably agree, you know what I mean? Like I played so solid."

As major season draws to a close, Hull's next opportunity to claim her first will come at next year's Chevron Championship, where she notably finished tied-second back in 2016.

But with a prolonged wait remains the ability to enjoy and embrace the chase.

"At the end of the day, it's just a game," said Hull. "That's what I think about, and I enjoyed it out there, and I just love that adrenaline feeling. It's so good. It's like a massive hit."

Davies: Hull is star quality

Hull continues to serve as one of the most popular and prominent faces in women's golf, her ongoing search for an elusive major crown a continued surprise.

Dame Laura Davies, though, insists the 29-year-old's time will come.

"It's amazing. She was the one, we wondered if it might be Charley Hull or Georgia Hall to challenge, she was the one. Some of the holes she putted under pressure," Davies told Sky Sports Golf.

"She'll take great pride and know she's playing top golf. She doesn't win enough, I don't know why.

"Every time you see her in contention, she's not blowing it because she's panicking.

"She's star quality. She does everything right under pressure, some lose it because of pressure, but she doesn't feel the pressure.

"Her turn will come you would imagine. She'll have to wait until next year to have another crack, but if she never wins one it will be a surprise to me."

