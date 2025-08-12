Steph Curry's Ryder Cup warning for Team Europe as 'rowdy and edgy' Bethpage crowd awaits

Steph Curry says Team Europe need to be ready for a "rowdy and edgy" New York Crowd when the Ryder Cup heads to Bethpage this September, live on Sky Sports.

Golden State Warriors star Curry is an avid golfer and has played in the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently taking part in the American Century Championship where he finished fifth in the celebrity-filled field.

Curry is often out on the golf course practising or playing but will have one eye on New York come September as the Ryder Cup takes over.

The venue has previously hosted the US Open twice, was where the 2019 PGA Championship was held, and boasts a warning sign at the first tee that reads: "The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers."

Europe will enter as defending champions after a brilliant 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome. Rory McIlroy top-scored for the hosts that week with four points from five matches, while Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm both enjoyed unbeaten weeks.

The last away victory from either team came in 2012, when Europe produced their historic final-day comeback to win the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

If Europe are going to attempt to pull off their first away victory in nearly 15 years, Curry believes that the visitors need to be prepared for noise from the moment the sun rises in what is sure to be a "contentious" tournament.

"I am super excited. The best part of the Ryder Cup is watching it every year, whether it is on American soil or somewhere in Europe, it is something to look forward to for the golf fan and even the non-golf fan," Curry said.

"New York is going to be rowdy, it is going to be loud and I know the US is looking to bounce back so I am super excited.

"I have never been to Bethpage but I know it is going to look good on TV too so it should be good to watch.

"It will be edgy and contentious I am sure, in all the best ways where you will get the chants on the first tee.

"It is going to be loud from the time the sun comes up in the morning and there is just going to be a sense of pride that you feel for the home fans.

"I got to go to the one in Whistling Straits and be inside the ropes and feel it and there is nothing like it so I can only imagine what it will feel like in New York."

Another basketball legend who has recently found a love of golf is LeBron James, with the Lakers man also competing in the American Century Championship.

Curry recently jokingly impersonated LeBron's swing on social media but is keen to get out on the course together and share a round after posting: "welcome, we have been waiting for you."

"I have heard he is obsessed with it and he is out there a lot more than I thought," Curry added.

"He gets it which is great. We will definitely get out and play.

"I am an amateur swing coach. I am always helping somebody out with their swing, even though I probably don't know what I am talking about.

"He seems like a very good project to have for sure and he seems like he has fun out there on the course."

Team Europe ready for 'hostile' atmosphere

A lot has been made of the Bethpage Black course's atmosphere as the Ryder Cup 2025 edges ever closer.

Despite the theatrics expected, Team Europe vice-captain Edoardo Molinari believes they will be able to deal with the hostile atmosphere.

"I think you just control what you can control," he said. "You cannot control the crowds, but you can control how you behave and how you react to the crowds. There are a lot of things you can do not to make it influence yourself.

"I think we'll be prepared, we'll be ready for it. I know it will be loud and very difficult, but sometimes in the difficulty lies opportunity as well. I'm sure some players will love it and hopefully they'll be able to perform at their best.

"Make birdies, put some blue on the board and the noise level will go down very quickly.

"As I said, it's going to be tricky, it requires a lot of patience, a lot of determination, grit and hard work but we'll try our best."

How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?

