BMW Championship: Scottie Scheffler chases down Robert MacIntyre heading into final round

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre holds a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship, but faces a daunting final day paired with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

MacIntyre proved more than up to that test on Saturday though, as he moved to 16 under par at the head of the field after carding a 68 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, showing steely nerve by holing a collection of big par putts and then delivering a 40-foot birdie on the final hole to maintain a healthy cushion on the home favourite.

FedExCup defending champion Scheffler gained a stroke on MacIntyre over the course of the 18 holes, but never got closer than three shots and the Scot is confident that he can outlast the American on Sunday as he aims to capture his third PGA Tour title, and first of the year.

"If I do my job well these guys have got to do really well to catch me," he said. "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of fight in the dog and I've got all the fight."

Image: Robert MacIntyre acknowledges the crowd at the BMW Championship

Scheffler, meanwhile, is going for his fifth win of the year, which would make him the first player since Tiger Woods to win at least five times in consecutive years. He hasn't had a round over par since the third round of the Travelers Championship nearly two months ago.

The four-time major winner assured reporters following his round that he knows what is needed win the tournament on Sunday.

"It's up to me," said Scheffler. "He's playing some great golf, and it's up to me to go out there and chase him down."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Si Woo Kim was not happy after his tee shot on the 17th hole at the BMW Championship, unleashing his frustration with four huge club smashes

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg will look to make it a three-horse race after his birdie on the 18th brought him within two shots of Scheffler.

Sam Burns and England's Harry Hall are two further shots back in a tie for fourth, one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy.

