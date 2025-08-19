TGL: Second season of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' tech-infused golf league to start on December 28

The second season of TGL will start on December 28 with a rematch of the 2024 final between the Atlanta Drive GC and the New York GC.

The tech-infused golf league, fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and held at the SoFi Center in Florida, will release a full schedule in the autumn.

Atlanta won last term's best-of-three final 2-0 against New York as Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover tasted victory.

Image: Rory McIlroy (right) plays for Boston Common Golf Club in TGL

Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young played for New York in the inaugural season, while McIlroy was part of the Boston Common Golf squad and Woods competed for Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Atlanta, New York, Boston and Jupiter will be joined once again by Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club for season two before an expansion in 2027.

Motor City Golf Club, representing Detroit, will join the tournament in year three as the seventh team with other franchises likely to compete in the future.

