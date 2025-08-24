British Masters: Alex Noren beats Nicolai Hojgaard to title at The Belfry as Matt Fitzpatrick's bid falters
Alex Noren, who also won the British Masters in 2016, shot a five-under 67 to finish 16 under, one clear of Nicolai Hojgaard and Kazuma Kobori in a share of second; Matt Fitzpatrick, who held overnight lead on 12 under carded a two-over 74 to end up six shots off the pace
Sunday 24 August 2025 17:09, UK
Alex Noren won the Betfred British Masters for a second time, beating Nicolai Hojgaard to the title on the same day his twin brother Rasmus secured Europe's final automatic qualification spot for the Ryder Cup.
Noren, who last won the British Masters in 2016, shot a five-under 67 in his final round to finish 16 under, one clear of Nicolai Hojgaard and Kazuma Kobori in a share of second.
Hojgaard had been out in front on his own until a first bogey blemish of the day at 16 came at a costly moment, amid Kobori going six under over his closing six holes and Noren birdieing each of 15, 16 and 17.
The Swede's birdie streak secured himself a two-stroke advantage going down the last, and though finish with a bogey finish, it was enough to see him avoid a play-off and take the title.
Matt Fitzpatrick, who had held the overnight lead on 12 under - one clear of Noren - carded a disappointing two-over 74 to end up six shots off the pace.
He is one of a number of high-profile names left sweating on a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, with Rasmus Hojgaard clinching the final automatic berth with a tied-13th finish on eight under - clear of the tied-29th mark he needed.
More to follow...
What's next?
The DP World Tour heads to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters, live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, where players will have one final chance to try and impress Ryder Cup captain Donald before he names his captain's picks.
Donald will reveal the six players completing his European line-up on Monday September 1, live from 2pm that day on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.