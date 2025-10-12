Tiger Woods: 15-time major champion reveals 'successful' surgery on his back in fresh injury setback for comeback hopes

Tiger Woods has suffered a further injury setback after confirming that he has undergone "successful" surgery on his back to try and limit "pain and a lack of mobility".

The 15-time major winner had lumbar disk replacement surgery after he experienced pain in his lower back, the second time he has undergone back surgery in just over a year and at least the seventh he has had during his career.

Woods' surgery was performed on Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, with the 49-year-old still yet to confirm any timeframe for his latest rehabilitation or any proposed date for a potential return to competitive action.

In a statement released on social media, Woods said: "After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken.

"The scans determined that a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

Woods' latest surgery will raise further doubt about his potential to return to the professional game, having only made 11 competitive starts on the PGA Tour since a car crash in February 2021 left him with career-threatening injuries.

He completed a full major schedule in 2024 for the first time in five years, finishing last of those who made it through to the weekend at The Masters before missing the cut in the other three, but skipping the entire 2025 major season through injury.

Woods' only appearances since missing the cut at The Open last July have been alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship last December - where he could use a golf cart - and TGL matches for Jupiter Links GC.

He was due to make a comeback at The Genesis Invitational earlier this year but pulled out, following the death of his mother the week before, then hasn't featured since rupturing his left Achilles while training at home in March.

Woods was missing from the initial field for the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in the Bahamas from December 4-7, while the five-time Masters winner has yet to confirm whether he will play the PNC Championship later that month for the sixth year running.

He will turn 50 on December 30, making him to eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions from next season, while his limited playing schedule in recent seasons has seen him drop outside the world's top 2,000.

