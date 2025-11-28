Keegan Bradley wins £2.1 million in return of Skins Game for first time in 17 years
Keegan Bradley won 11 skins worth £2.1 million in the return of the Skins Game; It marks the return of the Skins Game for the first time in 17 years; He played alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry
Friday 28 November 2025 19:28, UK
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley won 11 skins, nine of them on two holes, and won the Skins Game with $2.1 million in the return of the competition after 17 years.
Bradley made a 7-foot putt on hole no 13 at Panther National to win $900,000 because money from the previous three holes had carried over.
Bradley's first win was worth five skins on the first hole when no one won the opening four holes.
Tommy Fleetwood won the final hole that was worth three skins with carryovers and because money increased toward the end of the 16-hole competition, Fleetwood picked up $1,125,000.
That was the largest skin payoff, inevitable considering the entire purse was only $1 million when the Skins Game was last held in 2008.
Skin Game Rules:
|The player with the most amount of money at the end wins.
|A hole is won by the player with the lowest number of strokes on a given hole.
|The winner of the hole is awarded the hole value plus any carryover money and skins.
|If two or more players tie on a given hole, the Skin and hole value in money are carried over and added to the next hole.
Skins Game: Hole Values:
|Holes 1-5:
|$100,000
|Holes 6-9:
|$200,000
|Hole 14:
|$400,000
|Hole 15:
|$500,000
|Hole 16:
|$600,000
Fleetwood finished at $1.7 million to finish second. Shane Lowry, who filled in for the injured Justin Thomas, won one skin and finished with $200,000. Xander Schauffele was shut out.
There were a few tweaks this time. It was held over 16 holes on Friday morning, instead of 18 holes over two days during Thanksgiving weekend.
Furthermore, while each player started with $1 million, they had money deducted when someone else won skins.
