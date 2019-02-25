Two young Rory McIlroy fans enjoy memorable encounter with their idol in Mexico

0:47 Rory McIlroy helped cheer up two young fans who were distraught after he failed to win the WGC-Mexico Championship over the weekend. Rory McIlroy helped cheer up two young fans who were distraught after he failed to win the WGC-Mexico Championship over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy took time to console two of his loyal, young fans in Mexico after they were devastated by his defeat to Dustin Johnson in the first WGC event of the year.

The two local schoolboys, Eduardo and Hector, followed McIlroy closely throughout the final round, but they - and their idol - were powerless to prevent Johnson claiming a five-shot victory, emulating his 2017 win at the same venue.

McIlroy put his disappointment behind him to console the two youngsters

As McIlroy signed autographs afterwards, one of the boys - who was dressed almost identically to McIlroy - was overcome with emotion and prompted one of the volunteers to explain: "He's crying because you lost."

McIlroy put his disappointment behind him and insisted that being runner-up, his fourth consecutive top-five finish, still represented a "good week" and offered the youngster a hug of consolation.

But he then asked the two boys to spend time with him in the locker room, where he posed for photographs and gave them several signed mementos, including the shoes he wore for the final round at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Watch the video above to see two young McIlroy fans enjoy a memorable moment with their idol in Mexico ...