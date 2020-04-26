The Golf Show on Sky Sports: Tommy Fleetwood guests on new weekly show

Tommy Fleetwood, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart all feature in the launch episode of The Golf Show, a new programme on Sky Sports.

The weekly show, hosted by Sarah Stirk, will see Sky Sports Golf's pundits discuss all the big talking points from the golfing world, plus have extended interviews with some of golf's notable players.

Fleetwood will reflect on his start to 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak and give his verdict on when he sees golf returning, plus share stories from his career so far.

Speaking ahead of Fleetwood appearing on the show, McGinley said: "If there was a vote for the most popular professional on Tour, Tommy Fleetwood would be one of the names in contention at the top. He's a great guy from a humble background and he has retained a lot of humility.

"I love his golf swing, and how simple and connected it is. Tommy has made great progress in his career and there's no doubt he is destined for bigger things."

Jamie Weir will be running through the other notable golf stories of the week and we round up the best clips from social media, while you can join the conversation by tweeting #SkyGolfShow.

Watch The Golf Show every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm on Sky Sports News, with the show repeated from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf!