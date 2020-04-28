Tommy Fleetwood: More wins needed to reach world No 1 ambitions

Tommy Fleetwood has admitted he needs to win more frequently if he is to fulfil his ambition of reaching world No 1.

The Englishman is a five-time winner on the European Tour, most recently at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November, but is still looking for a maiden major title and first victory on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood has had runner-up finishes in majors in each of the last two years and failed to turn a 54-hole lead at the Honda Classic into victory last month in Florida, with the world No 10 looking to win more often to continue his rise up the world rankings.

Fleetwood has top-20 finishes in six of his last seven worldwide starts

"For sure, a dream of mine is to get to the top of the mountain and be the best player in the world," Fleetwood told The Golf Show. "But to do that, I need to win regularly - two of three times a year.

"My consistency levels have obviously been very high over the last two or three years, but I need to make that step up and try to win more regularly than I do at the moment.

"I would love to make winning more of a habit, and sometimes it just comes down to just hitting the right shot at the right time. The more you get used to being up there in contention on a Sunday, the better that might be."

Fleetwood has been able to practice from home during the golfing shutdown, with the 29-year-old also using his time to look back at some of his near-misses and find ways to improve.

Fleetwood finished runner-up to Shane Lowry at The Open in 2019

"Being away from the game has actually helped," Fleetwood added. "I've watched some tournaments back and when you play, you're so wrapped up in your own bubble and only thinking about what you're doing.

"Then you finish the tournament and look back on it and think you could've done things differently, hit shots differently, or made that eight-footer, and you don't get to view what everybody else is doing.

"Sometimes it all just opens up for the winner, and sometimes the winner just plays much better than everyone else. It's all about finding the way to get over that line.

"There are always going to be areas of my game that I want to improve, or at least keep at a certain level. If I can just keep improving my putting and hole out with more consistency, that will always make a difference to my tournaments in general."