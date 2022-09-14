Rory McIlroy speaking to DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley ahead of the DS Automobiles Italian Open

Rory McIlroy admitted that the “grim” presence of LIV Golf members being in contention at the BMW PGA Championship helped him to a strong finish at Wentworth.

Some 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including 15 who had competed in LIV Golf's Boston tournament the previous week, with Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch among the contingent to impress.

Reed set the initial clubhouse target after a bogey-free 63 and led for several hours during the final day, only to finish tied-fifth as Shane Lowry claimed a one-stroke win over McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

"The leaderboard at Wentworth last week at about 2pm on Sunday was looking pretty grim if you were in a position that I hold," McIlroy said ahead of the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

"That probably gave me some extra motivation and a few other guys on the leaderboard to get past that 14 under mark. It's a weird time in golf, and hopefully over the next couple years we can resolve it in some sort of way.

"I maybe put myself in a conversation too much at times, but I can't help myself because I feel strongly about it. It's up to the powers that be to try to come to some sort of, not resolution, I don't think that's the right word, but strategy going forward so that the game can drive at the highest level."

McIlroy is making his tournament debut and first professional appearance in Italy this week at Marco Simone GC, with the four-time major champion keen to get familiar with the course ahead of it hosting the Ryder Cup next September.

"It was really important to be here," McIlroy added. "Every other European Ryder Cup venue I've played, I've played before. I just wanted to get some prep. I wanted to get an early look at the golf course.

"I knew that I wouldn't be able to come back here next May [when next year's Italian Open is due to take place] and play because of the schedule and everything else, so this is my one opportunity to play. I wanted to be here.

"I wanted to come and have a look at the golf course and feel like I've got a little bit of a head start on everyone else in terms of the Ryder Cup for 2023, but it's not just about that. Look, it's great to play the golf course and great to play in competition, but I'm here to try to win a golf tournament, too, so trying to kill two birds with one stone this week."

McIlroy is joined in the field in Italy by the likes of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Francesco Molinari, with the former world No 1 - who has previously said he wouldn't want LIV members on the next Ryder Cup team - looking to see a new wave of European stars play their way into contention.

"I think it is the right time to start to look towards the future of The European Team," McIlroy explained. "We've done obviously incredibly well with the core group of guys we've had over the last two decades, basically, but all good things come to an end at some point.

"I think it is time to sort of start that process and blood some of the newer guys, but it's up to those guys to put their hand up for selection. That process started last week, and we're just going to have to see how that goes over the next 12 months.

"It would be great to get some younger guys in the team. I think a home Ryder Cup is the best place to introduce them to The Ryder Cup, as well. Hopefully we see some new faces on the team next year."

McIlroy later added: "I have said it once I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team.

