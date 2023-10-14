Open De Espana: Matthieu Pavon extends lead as he looks for first DP World Tour victory
Matthieu Pavon extended his lead at the Open De Espana with a third-round 66 as he looks for a first DP World Tour victory in Madrid; watch the final round of the Open De Espana on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 14/10/23 6:55pm
Matthieu Pavon extended his lead at the Open De Espana with a third-round 66 as he looks for a first DP World Tour victory in Madrid.
The Frenchman finished second at this event last season - his third runner-up finish on Tour - but has led the way since carding an opening 63, and six birdies and a bogey on day three saw him get to 16 under and lead by two from England's Nathan Kimsey.
Live DP World Tour Golf
October 15, 2023, 12:00pm
Live on
- Lexi Thompson misses cut despite impressive PGA Tour debut
- Golf Leaderboards: DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour
- What golf is still to come in 2023
- Stream the best golf with NOW
Kimsey made four birdies in a row from the 12th in a bogey-free 65 to become the nearest challenger, two shots clear of French pair Romain Langasque and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, South African Zander Lombard and Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.
England's Eddie Pepperell is five shots off the lead, one clear of countryman Dan Bradbury who made a record-equalling third hole-in-one of the season on the third.
Defending champion Jon Rahm carded a 67 but is nine shots off the lead, four ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, who signed for a 72.
Watch the final round of the Open De Espana on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm on Sunday. Stream the best golf and more with NOW