Open De Espana: Matthieu Pavon extends lead as he looks for first DP World Tour victory

Matthieu Pavon extended his lead at the Open De Espana with a third-round 66 as he looks for a first DP World Tour victory in Madrid.

The Frenchman finished second at this event last season - his third runner-up finish on Tour - but has led the way since carding an opening 63, and six birdies and a bogey on day three saw him get to 16 under and lead by two from England's Nathan Kimsey.

Kimsey made four birdies in a row from the 12th in a bogey-free 65 to become the nearest challenger, two shots clear of French pair Romain Langasque and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, South African Zander Lombard and Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

England's Eddie Pepperell is five shots off the lead, one clear of countryman Dan Bradbury who made a record-equalling third hole-in-one of the season on the third.

Defending champion Jon Rahm carded a 67 but is nine shots off the lead, four ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, who signed for a 72.

