Joburg Open: Thriston Lawrence takes three-shot lead at Houghton Golf Club

Thriston Lawrence has moved into the lead following the third round of the Joburg Open on Saturday

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence carded a three-under 67 to move into a three-shot lead following the third round of the Joburg Open at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Dean Burmester sits in second place while Nikhil Rama is tied for third place, after the overnight leader posted a disappointing two-over 72, which featured a double-bogey at the first hole.

"I had a game plan and it was to try and play the exact same golf as I did the first two rounds and I executed it," said Lawrence, who is 15-under overall. "I stayed nice and patient.

"I could have gone lower, not a lot of made putts, there was a couple at the end that I could have made but it's job done and I'm happy with it.

"The game plan is exactly the same tomorrow, I'll try and make a few more putts than today but I'm very happy with the game, I'm playing really well so same game plan."

South Africa's Darren Fichardt carded a 68 to sit at nine under, one shot clear of England's Daniel Brown and two ahead of a group of eight players including defending champion Dan Bradbury.

