Donald Trump: Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf deal with tours could be accelerated by president-elect's return to White House

Rory McIlroy believes Donald Trump becoming US president for the second time could help "clear the way" for a peace deal in golf.

With the 78-year-old Republican securing victory over Democrat opponent Kamala Harris in Tuesday's presidential election, McIlroy feels the return of the golf-loving Trump to the White House in January may well accelerate a conclusion to the long-running talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf to formalise the framework agreement first signed in June 2023.

"Given today's news with what's happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit," said McIlroy in a press conference ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which is live on Sky Sports Golf and serves as the first of the back-to-back season-ending Play-Offs in the Race to Dubai.

And asked if the US Department of Justice could therefore be more amenable to the proposed deal under a Trump presidency, McIlroy said: "It would be a huge moment."

In a podcast appearance ahead of the election earlier this week, Trump suggested it "would take me the better part of 15 minutes" to secure a deal between LIV and the established tours.

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf about that claim, McIlroy said: "He might be able to!

"He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world beside him, so he might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved too.

"But from the outside looking in I think it's probably a little bit less complicated than it actually is, but obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia, he's got a great relationship with golf, he's a lover of golf, so maybe. Who knows?

"But as the president of the United States again he's probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."

As Trump declared victory in the early hours of Wednesday at an election party in Florida, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau - who won this year's US Open - was namechecked and then called up onto the stage during the President-elect's speech.

McIlroy happy with 'boring' Race to Dubai win if secured a week early

In more immediate matters, the world No 3 is hoping he can bring a "boring" early conclusion to his attempt to win a sixth Race to Dubai title in Abu Dhabi when the DP World Tour's first of two Play-Off events in the UAE starts on Thursday.

McIlroy holds a commanding lead at the top of the money list and will match the late Seve Ballesteros by winning a Harry Vardon trophy with a victory or runner-up finish this week in Abu Dhabi - a week before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

And he admitted: "If I go out and win this week it makes it a bit boring next week. But I won't find it boring, it will be lovely.

"All I can focus on is the task at hand and trying to play as well as I can this week, give myself another chance to win. I've had a lot of good chances this year, I've converted a couple but I've let a few slip away.

"The last couple of years I've recommitted to trying to win the Race to Dubai. I probably didn't play enough on the DP World Tour for a few years to really give myself a chance, but I've really tried to recommit to making it something that's important to me.

"To win the last two years, and going for my third in a row, trying to go for six overall, it's a pretty meaningful thing to do.

"Obviously trying to get to Monty's [Colin Montgomerie] number of eight, or maybe surpass it, is definitely a goal in the future, but I would like to go down as the most successful European of all time.

"Obviously Race to Dubai wins would count to that, but also major championships and hopefully I've got a few more Ryder Cups ahead of me as well.

"So that's something that I think is a goal that's quite attainable over the next 10 years."

